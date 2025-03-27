Delays In Pension Valuations For Divorce Challenged In Legal Action

Family lawyers have been grappling with the challenges caused by delays in issuing public sector pension valuations for some time. The Teachers Pension Scheme has been at the forefront of the problem with members waiting a long time for pension valuations to be provided, delaying parties from obtaining advice from a Pensions on Divorce Expert (a PODE) about the division of pension assets and more widely a proper consideration of a division of assets on divorce. It was reported this week that legal action is now being taken by a teachers' union, the NASUWT, on behalf of its members. Not being able to finalise financial arrangements on divorce can leave people vulnerable, including children. For those who have been the victim of abuse the problem is particularly acute. Family lawyers will be watching the legal action with interest but in the meantime working with clients to try to resolve the issues pension delays can cause.

