How A French Citizen Can Manage The Registration Of A Marriage Or Birth Of A Child With The French Authorities Whilst Living Abroad

French citizens living in the UK who decide to get married or have a child, must recognise the importance of registering the two events with the French authorities, even if you may think that you may not return home in the immediate future. There are various benefits, both practical and legal, that are available if the French authorities officially recognise these two events. Giambrone & Partners' lawyers can advise and guide you through each process to secure your family's legal status in France.

Angela Falqui, an associate in the Lyon office commented "It is extremely important for French citizens to maintain their legal connection with France even when they relocate to another country with the view of remaining there and not returning to France." Angela pointed out "many things can affect future plans and it is best to keep all options open. Without official documentation easily to hand it can be time consuming and often expensive to obtain documentary evidence of marriage and birth at a much later stage."

How to Register a Marriage Abroad

To ensure that your marriage overseas is registered in France you should take the following steps:

Report your marriage to the French consulate in the country in which the marriage took place.

Once your marriage is registered at the consulate you will receive a French marriage certificate which validates your marriage within the French legal system.

Without registering your marriage at the consulate your marriage will not be automatically recognized in France. By registering, your legal rights to certain benefits are protected such as, inheritance, pension benefits and also taxation in France, are protected. Additionally, should one spouse not be a French citizen, they could obtain French nationality through marriage if they wished to, once the marriage is registered and recognised in France. There are other criteria that must be met to obtain citizenship such adequate language proficiency and the ability to integrate into French society. If your married status alters through divorce or death of your spouse, this should also be recorded in France as legal issues such as financial arrangements following divorce, inheritance claims or pension rights can then be accessed.

How to Register the Birth of a Child Abroad

A child born to a French citizen abroad should be registered at the French consulate in the country of birth. By registering the child's birth this establishes their status as a French citizen and brings with it the rights of a European Union citizen.

If one or both parents are French, the child is automatically a French citizen and the registration in France ensures that the child's nationality is officially recognized

Report the Birth the first step is to report the birth to the French consulate that serves your area.

Obtain the French Birth Certificate after registration, the French authorities will issue a French birth certificate (extrait d'acte de naissance). In France this document serves as official proof of the child's birth.

The child will then benefit from the right to work, live in France or any European Union countries and in adult life the child can obtain a passport, travel freely across France and Europe Union countries with no hindrance, work in France and in any other European Union country. Also, have access to French social services, including family allowances and healthcare benefits.

The further impact is that when the child is an adult, when married the benefits of French citizenship can be embraced by their spouse and children enshrining their civil status and avoiding potential legal issues in the future. Giambrone & Partners' lawyers can oversee the registration and assist in any future applications.

Angela Falqui is an Associate Lawyer at the Lyon office. She graduated in Law from the Alma Mater Studiorum of Bologna in 2013, followed by a Master's degree in Law in 2016

In the same year, she also completed a Master II in International Law at the University of Paris Nanterre, where she had previously earned her French degree (Licence) in Italian and French comparative law in 2013. Since 2016, Angela has expanded her expertise by working with our Tunis office, specialising in international law.

Angela has been an Italian lawyer registered with the Sassari Bar since 2022, Angela worked between 2017 and 2021 at the firm's Sardinia office, focusing on real estate, hotel & leisure, and commercial law practices. She later assisted Giorgio Bianco to establish the French office in Lyon where she currently works.

In April 2024, she further enhanced her academic credentials by obtaining a Master I in French Private Law from the prestigious Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3.

Angela has successfully handled several significant cases, including:

The acquisition of a major hotel in Costa Smeralda by a foreign investment fund;

An international project for the development of solar energy plants in Sardinia;

Managing an international fraud case involving over 50 clients of diverse nationalities.

Due to Angela's extensive experience, she is now an expert in both Italian and French law, with particular proficiency in handling cross-border cases involving immigration law, family law, succession, and real estate law.

