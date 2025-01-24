ARTICLE
24 January 2025

Understanding Divorce – A Guide To The Process (Video)

In this video our presenter offers a comprehensive overview of the divorce process in England and Wales, emphasising the new no-fault divorce law.
In this video our presenter offers a comprehensive overview of the divorce process in England and Wales, emphasising the new no-fault divorce law. Our presenter outlines the steps involved, including the application, a 20-week reflection period, and finalising the divorce after six months. Key considerations such as financial arrangements, childcare, and living situations are highlighted.

