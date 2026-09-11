Supporting Local Communities Through Our Partnership With Sharewear

Since February, we’ve been proud to partner with Sharewear Clothing Scheme through its ReLived initiative, helping tackle clothing poverty while also reducing textile waste across the East Midlands.

Donation points have been provided at our Nottingham, Leicester and Derby offices, making it easy for colleagues to donate clothing they no longer need. We’ve also extended the initiative into the wider community through our sponsorship of West Bridgford Junior School, enabling pupils and their families to take part in the scheme at no cost.

Our impact so far

The impact has already been significant. Between June and August, donations made through our office collection points diverted 53.2kg of clothing from landfill. Through our partnership with West Bridgford Junior School, a further 98kg of textiles was diverted, bringing the total to 151kg of clothing saved from landfill. Those donations have helped 100 people across the region access free clothing, providing practical support to individuals and families experiencing clothing poverty.

Our Finance Director, Philipa Roberts, who is also a member of the firm’s Charity Committee, was instrumental in bringing the initiative to Rothera Bray.

Why we chose to support Sharewear

Philipa says “As a member of the firm’s Charity Committee, I’m always keen to find opportunities for us to support causes where we can make a genuine and lasting difference. When I learned more about Sharewear Clothing Scheme and its ReLived initiative, it was something I immediately felt passionate about and wanted the firm to be involved in.

“Clothing poverty isn’t necessarily the first thing we think about when we talk about poverty. Food, heating and housing understandably come to mind, but having access to clean, appropriate clothing is also a basic need and one that can have a significant impact on someone’s dignity, confidence and ability to participate in everyday life.”

Sharewear describes clothing poverty as the inability to afford adequate, appropriate or clean clothing to maintain health, dignity and full participation in society. The consequences can affect education, employment and social inclusion, with people potentially experiencing stigma, bullying or social withdrawal because they don’t have access to the clothing they need.

Why it matters

“For many of us, clothes are something we probably don’t give too much thought to. We replace a coat when we need one, buy our children new clothes when they’ve outgrown their old ones and have something suitable to wear to work, an interview or a social occasion. These are everyday things, but they aren’t a given for everyone.” Philipa says.

“That was one of the things that really resonated with me about Sharewear. Clothing is about far more than simply having something to wear. It can affect how someone feels about themselves, their confidence and whether they feel able to take part in the same everyday activities as everyone else.”

The scale of the issue is reflected in Sharewear’s work. In 2024 alone, the charity supported more than 24,000 people, providing clothing and other essential items to those in need.

“I wanted us to be able to contribute to that work in a practical way, which is why I brought the ReLived initiative to our Charity Committee.”

Bringing colleagues and communities together

Through ReLived, the firm has clothing donation boxes available throughout the year, with regular collections carried out by Sharewear. Clothing donated by colleagues can then be redistributed to people experiencing clothing poverty rather than becoming waste.

However, one aspect of the initiative particularly appealed to Philipa.

“As part of the scheme, a business can partner with a local school or community organisation, enabling them to take part at no cost to them. I chose to partner with West Bridgford Junior School, where my own children attend, which makes this part of the initiative particularly personal to me.

“It means the children and families at the school can get involved alongside our colleagues, extending the impact beyond the firm and into a community that I am personally connected to.”

The partnership has already demonstrated the value of involving the wider community, with the school contributing almost two-thirds of the total textiles collected so far.

“I also really like the opportunity this creates to involve children in the initiative. As well as helping us to collect more clothing for people who need it, it can encourage conversations with younger generations about clothing poverty, the importance of helping others and the environmental impact of simply throwing unwanted clothes away.

“As a parent, I think there is real value in our children seeing that something as simple as donating clothes they have outgrown can make a difference to another person.”

Giving clothes another life

Alongside the social impact, ReLived also helps address the growing issue of textile waste.

According to Sharewear, around one million tonnes of clothing are thrown away in the UK each year, with approximately 300,000 tonnes ending up in landfill or being incinerated.

“Most of us probably have clothes sitting at home that we no longer wear, children’s clothes that have been outgrown, something that no longer fits or an item we bought but simply don’t wear anymore. ReLived gives those clothes another purpose.

“Rather than becoming waste, something we no longer need can help provide someone else with clothing they do need. I think that’s such a simple idea, but potentially a very powerful one.”

Something everyone can be part of

Another reason Philipa was keen for the firm to become involved is the accessibility of the initiative.

“Supporting a charity doesn’t always have to mean raising or donating money. Sometimes making a difference can be as simple as going through your wardrobe and donating something you no longer need.

“Individually, a few items of clothing might not feel significant. But when we bring together our colleagues, families and the West Bridgford Junior School community, those individual donations can become something much bigger.”

Reflecting on the success of the initiative so far, Philipa hopes the partnership will continue to grow in the years ahead.

“I’m really pleased that our Charity Committee supported my proposal to establish this relationship, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together.

“Most of all, I hope ReLived becomes more than a one-off collection. I’d love it to become something that our colleagues and school community automatically think about when they’re clearing out their wardrobes, knowing that the clothes they no longer need could make a real difference to another person.”

With 151kg of textiles already diverted from landfill and 100 people supported through access to free clothing, the partnership is already making a tangible difference. As collections continue across our Nottingham, Leicester and Derby offices, we’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact we can create together for both people and the planet.