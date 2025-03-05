ARTICLE
5 March 2025

All In A Day's Work: Failure To Make Reasonable Adjustments (Podcast)

In this month's episode, Jo Boxhall and Alex Harper are following the introduction to disability discrimination by doing a deep-dive into the failure to make reasonable adjustments. They're looking at what might happen when an employer fails to make adjustments to accommodate for someone with a disability. They also talk about how employers may want to take a more inclusive approach into making adjustments to ensure a welcoming and equal workplace environment for all. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

