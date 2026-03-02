Strengthening Security For Faith Communities Across The UK

The Home Office has announced record funding to help make faith communities across the United Kingdom safer. For the financial year 2026 to 2027...

The Home Office has announced record funding to help make faith communities across the United Kingdom safer. For the financial year 2026 to 2027, up to £73.4 million will be available under government security schemes to support Jewish, Muslim and other faith sites.

This money will be used to improve safety at places of worship, faith-based schools and community centres. It can cover the cost of security staff and protective measures such as CCTV cameras, fencing, intruder alarms and floodlights.

The government has also confirmed that the increased funding introduced due to rising threats will continue into the next financial year, ensuring ongoing support for these communities.

Funding Allocation

Under the new funding arrangements, up to £28.4 million will be available through the Jewish Community Protective Security Grant. This scheme is managed by the Community Security Trust and helps synagogues, Jewish schools and community centres improve their security.

Up to £40 million will also be provided through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme. This supports mosques, Muslim schools and community centres so they can strengthen their safety measures.

Any organisation that meets the required criteria can apply directly to the Home Office, and applications are accepted throughout the year.

In addition, the Places of Worship Protective Security Scheme, which is open to all non-Jewish and non-Muslim faiths, will receive an extra £1.5 million in funding. This increases the total available amount to £5 million for Christian, Hindu, Sikh and other faith sites, which is the highest level so far. The next opportunity to apply under this scheme will open later this year.

Continuation of Enhanced Funding

Last October, the Prime Minister announced an additional £10 million uplift for the Jewish and Muslim protective security schemes for the financial year 2025 to 2026. This was introduced in response to increased threats. The latest announcement confirms that these record funding levels will continue for 2026 to 2027.

Wider Context

This announcement comes at a time when religious hate crime remains a serious issue in the UK. The 2025 hate crime figures for England and Wales show that religious hate crime has reached its highest recorded level.

Jewish communities have been affected in greater proportion compared to others. At the same time, 45 percent of all recorded religious hate crimes last year were directed at Muslims. Data published by the Community Security Trust also confirms that antisemitic incidents in 2025 were at their second highest level since records began.

Alongside the financial support, local police forces have increased patrols in areas seen as being at higher risk. Police have also been given more powers and resources to manage repeated and intimidating protests, investigate religious hate crimes properly, and provide support to communities who feel threatened or targeted.

Conclusion

This record level of funding shows that the government remains committed to protecting faith communities across the United Kingdom.

It will help places of worship, schools and community centres improve their security at a time when religious hate crime is rising. The aim is not only to strengthen physical protection, but also to give confidence and reassurance to communities. Most importantly, it supports the basic principle that everyone should be free to practise their faith safely and without fear.

