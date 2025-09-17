ARTICLE
17 September 2025

Attempted Murder Acquittal In South London Shooting Case

Carson Kaye

Carson Kaye Solicitors is a specialist criminal defence firm based in London.

The firm's specialist crime team is led by four directors: John Kaye, John Carson, Tana Adelmann, and Ben Darabi. They are supported by a dedicated team of lawyers. They have been nationally recognised for their leadership in EncroChat litigation arising from the largest-ever UK police and National Crime Agency operation.

Carson Kaye Solicitors consistently defends in high-profile cases concerning homicide, terrorism, commercial importation of illegal drugs, and serious sexual offences. Their esteemed profile enables them to attract counsel of the highest standing to collaborate on cases of prominent significance.

The prosecution claimed that two cars were involved in a chase along Plumstead High Street, during which shots were fired from one vehicle towards the other.
Our defence team – Piers Desser and Daisy Wood, working with Laura Collier of 25 Bedford Row – has secured a complete acquittal at the Old Bailey for our client in a case involving allegations of attempted murder following a dramatic shooting in South London.

The prosecution claimed that two cars were involved in a chase along Plumstead High Street, during which shots were fired from one vehicle towards the other. The targeted car then crashed into a residential property. Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured, and the case was presented as one of extreme violence with potentially devastating consequences.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, the evidence against our client was entirely circumstantial. There were no reliable eyewitnesses. Instead, the prosecution tried to rely on digital and forensic material – including cell-site records, GPS trackers, DNA and telecoms data – to suggest that our client was in the area and connected to the vehicle involved.

Through a detailed forensic review, we exposed the weaknesses in the prosecution's case and successfully challenged the reliability of the digital data they relied upon.

After hearing all the evidence, the jury at the Central Criminal Court (Old Bailey) unanimously returned not guilty verdicts on all counts. This was a dramatic and complete acquittal ensuring that a serious injustice was avoided.

This case highlights the importance of thorough preparation, careful analysis of complex digital evidence and robust defence representation.

