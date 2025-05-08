New Identity Verification Rules For Authorised Corporate Service Providers (ACSP)

New laws are now in place which will affect directors and owners of existing and newly formed UK companies, LLPs, and Limited Partnerships.

Dixcart UK offers a range of accounting, tax and legal services to individuals and businesses. Professionally qualified accountants, lawyers, tax, and immigration advisers work as one team to uncover opportunities and provide joined-up advice in an efficient manner. Dixcart UK also provides professional services to international clients across the world with interests in the UK.

Verification of Identity at Companies House

New laws are now in place which will affect directors and owners of existing and newly formed UK companies, LLPs, and Limited Partnerships. Under a new requirement following the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA), any person registering a company or making a filing at Companies House must have their identity verified.

While this verification is currently voluntary, from Autumn 2025 (precise date to be confirmed) it will become compulsory for all new directors, members of LLPs and people with significant control. Verification will be made compulsory for all existing directors over the following year.

What Will Directors and Owners of UK Registered Businesses Need to do?

As set out above, verification is currently voluntary but will be made compulsory over the next year for:

Company directors;

People with significant control;

Members and partners of LLPs; and

Anyone making filings.

Any person seeking to verify their identity may do this via:

An Authorised Corporate Service Provider; or A new digital service with Companies House to verify ID via drivers licence or passport.

The verification is valid for all future filings and will need to be done if there is a change in personal details.

Authorised Corporate Service Providers

On 18 March 2025, Companies House introduced a new service enabling third-party corporate service providers—such as accountants, legal professionals, and company formation agents—to apply for registration as Authorised Corporate Service Providers (ACSPs).

Registered ACSPs will be authorised to file information and conduct identity verification checks on behalf of clients.

This measure is designed to ensure that identity checks performed by a third-party meet the same standards as those conducted by Companies House.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.