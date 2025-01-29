S4:E7 – Science, Startups And Spinning Plates: 'Fear Less, Do More' With Dr Fozia Saleem (Video)

We will protect and help your business as if it were our own. We do this by providing a clear way forward and by giving you an opinion rather than just a list of legal options.
In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill
Hunter talks with scientist Dr Fozia Saleem about how her real-life
research led to pursuing entrepreneurship and business. Fozia has
experienced unique challenges in her corporate journey and has
succeeded by leading her industry in a different way, and creating
opportunities both for herself and the next generation of
leaders.
Originally published December 5, 2024.
