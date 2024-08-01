Changes In The Workers (Predictable Terms And Conditions) Act 2023 And What Employers Need To Know

The Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023 received Royal Assent on 19th September 2023 and is due to come into force later in 2024. Elizabeth Watt, Employment and Litigation Solicitor at WSP Solicitors, examines the key changes introduced by this legislation.

The Act provides for certain workers, agency workers and employees the right to request a more predictable working pattern. The Act is likely to have the most impact on those who have zero hours contracts or irregular hour patterns.

What's Changed with the Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023?

Agency workers, those workers on zero hours contracts and those employees who had an "as and when required" term within their employment contract can request more predictable working patterns. For example, a worker who is on a fixed term contract of 12 months or less can now request a longer fixed term contract.

The Act is subject to minimum service length which is understood to be 26 weeks' continuous service in line with other pieces of legislation. Those who meet this requirement can make up to 2 requests for predictable working patterns in any 12 month period which is similar to the new law on flexible working requests. The employer will also need to respond to the request within one month.

When will the Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023 come into force?

It is thought that The Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023 will come into force at some point in September or October 2024.

3 Ways How Employers Can Prepare for the Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023

Employers should review existing contracts particularly those of zero hours or irregular hours and consider providing more predictable working patterns before the change comes into effect.

Seek legal advice at an early stage particularly if you receive a request for a more predictable working pattern and are considering turning it down.

Consider any training needs particularly for HR professionals in your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.