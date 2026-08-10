Daily FSR Update - 6 August 2026

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FCA launches the FCA Handbook API
The FCA has published a blog, by its Head of Cross-cutting Policy & Strategy, Alex Smith, which announces that access to FCA Handbook data is now available directly through the FCA’s new application programming interface (API). The blog states ‘real-world benefits’ include:
Real-time rule mapping: The data from the API may help firms map rules to products, activities and customer journeys, making changes easier to assess.
Keeping track of rule changes: Having access to current and future versions of Handbook content may help firms to track, compare and flag rule updates so that they can respond more quickly.
Better RegTech products: Give providers authoritative Handbook data to build more efficient and consistent compliance tools.
Supporting AI solutions: Provide trusted, up-to-date data to support more useful, accurate and transparent AI tools.
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