NAVEX User Groups Coming In 2026

Have you ever used a tool or piece of software and thought, "Wouldn't it be great if..."? We'll go out on a limb and assume the answer is yes. At NAVEX, we know the same is true for our risk and compliance software – and we want to hear more from our users.

For years on end, risk and compliance leaders tell us the same thing in different ways: the work is getting more complex, expectations are rising, and the stakes continue to rise. Regulations shift, geopolitical landscapes are increasingly complex, data volumes grow, and risk and compliance teams are expected to do more.

That reality is exactly why we're investing in NAVEX User Groups in 2026.

Built around how customers actually work

This year, we' re hosting a series of one-day, in-person User Group meetings in Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis and New York. Each event is designed exclusively for current NAVEX customers and brings together both hands-on administrators and decision-makers.

The goal is simple: create space for meaningful, practical conversation.

User Groups are not sales events or high-level conferences. They're intentionally smaller, focused gatherings where customers can:

Share real-world challenges

Learn from peers who are navigating similar risk and compliance pressures

Get early insight into how NAVEX is evolving based on customer feedback

See how product capabilities are shaping smarter, more connected programs

Every agenda is built with the user experience in mind, balancing insight, collaboration and hands-on discussion.

Our innovation is powered by customer insight

Listening to customers isn't a tagline for us. It's how we improve.

These User Groups give us the opportunity to hear what's working, what's frustrating and what customers need next – directly, in context and without filters. Those conversations help shape how we think about usability, data, integration and the future of risk and compliance programs.

Just as importantly, they give customers a clearer line of sight into how their feedback influences what we build and how we prioritize.

That two-way exchange is where better ideas come from.

Supporting smarter risk and compliance programs

Readers of this blog all share the same goal: they want stronger, more effective risk and compliance programs.

That means moving beyond check-the-box activity and toward programs that are:

Promoted from the top and supported from leadership

More connected across teams and data sources

Easier to manage day to day

Better aligned to real risk

Designed to scale as organizations grow

Join us in 2026

If you're a current NAVEX customer, we'd love to see you at one of our 2026 User Group meetings. Whether you're deep in day-to-day administration or focused on program strategy, these events are designed to meet you where you are and help you move forward with confidence.

