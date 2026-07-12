Apple Fails In Bid To Decertify Collective Proceedings On Behalf Of App Developers

The Competition Appeal Tribunal has refused an application by Apple to decertify a pending opt-out class action on behalf of app developers. The ruling in Dr Sean Ennis v Apple Inc and others [2026] CAT 55 represented the first time the Tribunal had been called on to consider an application to revoke a collective proceedings order (CPO). As with the recent application to vary a CPO to be on a hybrid opt-in/opt-out basis in Rodger v Alphabet Inc. and others [2026] CAT 49), it largely relied on the seminal recent Supreme Court judgment in Evans v Barclays Bank plc (read our earlier article). The Tribunal’s ruling provides guidance on the factors for deciding such applications.

Background

Dr Ennis’s claim alleges that Apple abused a dominant position by charging excessive and unfair prices to UK-domiciled app developers, in the form of commission on sales made on its App Store. The claim is brought on a standalone basis, i.e. without reliance on any binding regulatory infringement decision. Apple denies both that it holds a dominant position and that its commission constitutes unfair or excessive pricing. The Tribunal granted a CPO on an opt-out basis in late 2024.

Separately, Dr Rachael Kent has brought ’downstream’ collective proceedings against Apple in respect of the same conduct on behalf of UK consumers on the basis that at least some of the overcharge suffered by developers was passed on.

Dr Kent’s claim proceeded to trial, and in October 2025, the Tribunal gave judgment in favour of Dr Kent (read our earlier article). The Tribunal concluded that Apple was dominant in relevant markets, had abused its dominant position in those markets, and overcharged developers in relation to the commission charged for app distribution services and in-app payment services. The Tribunal assessed the rate of pass-on of that overcharge from developers to consumers at 50%. An application for permission to appeal is currently before the Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, in December 2025, the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in Evans v Barclays Bank plc on the test for determining whether to certify collective proceedings on an opt-in or opt-out basis (Evans SC). You can read our earlier article here.

The application

Apple applied to the Tribunal asking it to decertify Dr Ennis’s claim. Apple argued that following Evans SC, the conditions for certification an opt-out basis were not met.

Section 47B(9) of the Competition Act 1998 gives the Tribunal the power to vary or revoke a CPO at any time. Rule 85(2) of the Tribunal Rules elaborates that the Tribunal may do this of its own initiative or on the application of one of the parties, and that

“the Tribunal shall take account of all the relevant circumstances, including in particular –

whether the criteria for certification of claims set out in rule 79 still apply or apply in the same way as when the order was made; and whether the class representative continues to satisfy the criteria for authorisation…”

Relying on Rule 85(2)(a), Apple noted that in deciding to certify Dr Ennis’ claim, the Tribunal had expressly relied on the Court of Appeal’s judgment in the Evans case, which had since been overturned by the Supreme Court. Apple thereby argued that the certification of Dr Ennis’ claim was now inconsistent with Evans SC and so the CPO should now be revoked.

What did the Tribunal say?

Evans SC justified the Tribunal considering whether to exercise its decertification jurisdiction

The Tribunal noted that its power to vary or revoke certification is part of its “gatekeeping” function, as described by the Supreme Court in Evans when explaining that the Tribunal is responsible for ensuring that the collective proceedings regime is available only in appropriate circumstances. The Tribunal described this as an “ongoing proactive responsibility”, and noted its responsibility to ensure that collective proceedings, especially opt-out proceedings, do not impose an unfair burden on defendants. However, the Tribunal emphasised that it will not lightly revisit an order it has already made. In particular, considerations of consistency, legal certainty and finality, together with the requirement to consider whether the certification criteria “still” apply or apply “in the same way”, make clear that some sufficiently material change of circumstances relevant to certification must have occurred. The Tribunal noted that clarification of the law by an appellate court will not necessarily justify revisiting a CPO in another case. However, here the issues at the original certification hearing were “resonant” of those in Evans, and the Supreme Court in Evans had subsequently set out “powerfully reasoned analysis” overturning the Court of Appeal, in particular on the “strength of claims” and “practicability” factors for considering whether to certify on an opt-in or opt-out basis. The Tribunal therefore determined that it should consider the revocation question with reference to that analysis.

Strength of claims

Dr Ennis contended that the Supreme Court’s analysis of the rule in Hollington v Hewthorn in Evans SC permitted the Tribunal to take the success of Dr Kent’s claim into account when considering the strength of his claim at an interlocutory stage. Apple meanwhile contended that the Supreme Court had only approved the use of findings of another decision-maker for the purpose of identifying the evidence that is likely to be available at trial. The Tribunal ultimately considered that it did not need to resolve this particular question. However, the Tribunal considered itself able to take from Kent that there would be evidence in support of each step of Dr Ennis’ case, and that this evidence had “sufficient cogency and weight to constitute at least a serious case to answer”. The Tribunal considered that this “reinforce[d] the intrinsic strength” of Dr Ennis’ claim, at least so far as concerned with UK/EU storefronts, which the Tribunal regarded as “relatively, even unusually, strong”. Even without relying on Kent, therefore, the Tribunal found a marked contrast with the claims in Evans, which the Tribunal had concluded were so weak as to be liable to be struck out.

Practicability of opt-out proceedings

The Tribunal noted the Supreme Court’s comment in Evans that if it is practicable for proceedings to be brought on an opt-in basis, then generally they should be, given the additional advantages to claimants and burdens on defendants of opt-out proceedings. However, the Tribunal also cited the Supreme Court’s guidance that in complex cases where the practicability question may have a different answer for different sub-groups within the class, the Tribunal is required to “stand back and make an overall assessment of the balance of justice”. Overall, that assessment led the Tribunal to conclude that the practicability analysis continued to favour certification on an opt-out basis, consistent with the original CPO, including because: The class comprised a large number of developers with small claims, and a small number with large claims, and although the latter accounted for the majority of the overall claim value, this was just one factor to be put into the mix, and not determinative in and of itself. Furthermore, the delineation between these two groups was not clear-cut.

The Tribunal characterised the Ennis class as broadly homogeneous, where all developers have entered into substantially the same contract. There was no obvious difference between them other than their size, and no obvious point at which to distinguish between their relative sizes. The Tribunal accepted Dr Ennis’ evidence that the “overwhelming majority… of the class members could not reasonably advance their claims other than on an opt-out basis”. In so doing, it considered the likely collapse of those claims to be material (even if not a “trump card”), and gave weight to the evidence of concerns about potential retaliation by Apple in this context (without making any finding as to whether such concerns were well-founded).

The Tribunal considered the “real question” to be “whether, when the overwhelmingly greater number of the class members could not reasonably pursue their claims other than on an opt-out basis, it imposes an unfair litigation burden on Apple for the class to encompass also the large claims which could, at least on purely economic grounds, be pursued on an opt-in basis”. For all the reasons above, and in particular where “certification of this class as a whole (including those with larger claims) secures access to justice for the numerically large cohort of claimants, with viable and serious claims, which not proceed in any other way”, the Tribunal concluded that it would not.

Comment

The Tribunal’s judgment provides the following takeaways for parties to collective proceedings in relation to potential CPO revocations:

consideration of whether a CPO is appropriate is an ongoing, proactive duty of the Tribunal;

revocation of a CPO, being an order of the court already made, will only be appropriate if there has been a meaningful change of circumstances – to do otherwise would undermine legal certainty;

while an appellate decision in different collective proceedings will not necessarily constitute such a change of circumstances, it can do if it involves a material and relevant change or clarification of the law since a CPO was granted;

where the revocation application is on the basis that opt-out proceedings are no longer appropriate, the Supreme Court’s explanation in Evans SC of how to assess the opt-in versus opt-out question will be the starting point;

although evidence that claims will not otherwise be brought is not a silver bullet, where the Tribunal considers that a prima facie meritorious claim is “opt-out or nothing”, that is likely to be a powerful factor in favour of an opt-out CPO;

the precise scope of the rule in Hollington v Hewthorn in the Tribunal, and in particular whether the findings of another decision-maker can be considered not only for the purpose of identifying the evidence that is likely to be available at trial but also for assessing the strength of the claims at an interlocutory stage, was left to be resolved in a future case.

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