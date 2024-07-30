As part of today's statement by the Chancellor on public spending pressures, the government has made several announcements relating to tax. These include measures relating to carried interest taxation and reform of the current tax regime for UK resident but non-domiciled individuals ("non-doms").

Carried interest

During its general election campaign, the Labour Party had pledged to abolish the carried interest tax "loophole". However, it did not provide any further policy detail, leading to much speculation as to what it would actually entail.

The government has now launched a call for evidence on the tax treatment of carried interest. The call for evidence does not provide any specific policy detail but instead seeks answers to the following three questions:

How can the tax treatment of carried interest most appropriately reflect its economic characteristics? What are the different structures and market practices with respect to carried interest? Are there lessons that can be learned from approaches taken in other countries?

The call for evidence makes clear that the government is seeking to take "decisive action" in relation to the tax treatment of carried interest, but also to "protect the UK's position as a world-leading asset management hub".

The call for evidence closes on 30 August and the government has said that "stakeholders should expect a further announcement at the Budget on 30 October."

Travers Smith, together with the industry associations on which we sit, will be responding to this call for evidence in the coming weeks.