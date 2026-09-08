What Is Pulmonary Fibrosis? Expert Lawyer Sets Out Key Information

Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is an irreversible condition that causes scarring of the lungs

However, it’s a condition that affects thousands of individuals and families across the UK but remains widely misunderstood.

Over time, the scarring makes it increasingly difficult for the lungs to transfer oxygen into the bloodstream, leading to symptoms that can significantly affect day-to-day life.

Pulmonary fibrosis isn't a single disease. Rather, it forms part of a wider group of conditions known as interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), which affect the tissue and space around the air sacs of the lungs. There are more than 200 different forms of ILD.

Common symptoms include:

Breathlessness, especially during physical activity

A persistent dry cough

Fatigue and lack of energy

Reduced ability to exercise or undertake daily activities

Unexplained weight loss in some cases

Unfortunately, pulmonary fibrosis is often diagnosed late because its symptoms can resemble other respiratory conditions. Improving awareness among both the public and healthcare professionals remains a key priority for campaigners and the wider respiratory community.

What causes pulmonary fibrosis?

In some cases, the cause is unknown. This is known as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

However, many cases of pulmonary fibrosis and related ILDs are linked to identifiable causes, including occupational and environmental exposures(Opens in a new tab). These can include exposure to:

Silica dust

Asbestos fibres

Wood dust

Coal dust

Grain dust

Hard metal dusts

Moulds

Bird and animal proteins

Metalworking fluids and industrial fumes

These exposures are commonly associated with industries such as construction, quarrying, manufacturing, engineering, agriculture, woodworking and mining.

Supporting people living with occupationally-caused pulmonary fibrosis

Many people are surprised to learn that work-related exposures can play a significant role in the development of pulmonary fibrosis and other ILDs.

In my work supporting people affected by occupational lung disease, I often see how harmful workplace exposures can be linked to conditions such as:

For those affected understanding their legal position is important(Opens in a new tab) but support is rarely just about a legal claim. People and their families often need access to specialist rehabilitation, welfare support, respiratory expertise and support networks that can help them live as well as possible with their condition.

That is why I believe relationships with organisations such as the charity Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis (APF) are so valuable. They help people find trusted information, understand their diagnosis and connect with others facing similar challenges.

Take action for PF this September

Pulmonary fibrosis affects not only those diagnosed, but also their families, friends and wider communities. Awareness remains far too low, and many people continue to face delays in diagnosis, treatment and access to support.

September marks Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month. This year APF is organising its Take Action for PF campaign(Opens in a new tab), which encourages people across the country to take practical steps to raise awareness, improve understanding, support those living with pulmonary fibrosis and advocate for better care.

The campaign’s message is simple but powerful: every action matters. From my work with people affected by occupational lung disease, I know how important early information, specialist support and a better understanding of possible causes can be.

If someone is concerned their pulmonary fibrosis may be linked to workplace exposure, early advice can help them understand what happened, what evidence may be needed and whether they have legal rights.