Insight Alert: CAS Panel Dismisses Drogheda's Appeal: A Cautionary Tale For Multi-club Investors

The decision to dismiss the appeal underscores the importance of proactive compliance for legal teams advising clubs or investors operating multi-club structures

A CAS panel has recently dismissed Drogheda United FC's appeal against their exclusion from the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League. The case centred on UEFA's multi-club ownership (MCO) rules, which prevent clubs under common ownership from competing in the same tournament; only one club may participate if both qualify. UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) determined that Drogheda United FC and Silkeborg IF did not meet the MCO compliance criteria by the revised assessment date of 1 March 2025 (the CFCB Decision). As a result, Drogheda United's admission to the Conference League was rejected in favour of Silkeborg IF.

Drogheda United argued that the change from the original deadline of 3 June was unfair and that the club had not been properly notified. However, UEFA maintained that a circular was sent in October 2024, informing clubs about the revised date, due to the complexity of ongoing investigations and the need for the smooth running of competitions. The CAS panel dismissed the appeal, finding that the revised deadline had been properly communicated and that Drogheda United "knew or ought to have known" about the change. Once published, the full decision will be of significant interest, as it has direct implications for other clubs and pending decisions. With multi-club ownership on the rise in football, similar disputes are likely to become more common, especially given the high stakes associated with participation in major European competitions.

