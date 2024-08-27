7 Tips For Maintaining Privilege (Video)

Rosenblatt was established in the City of London in 1989 and is a trading division of RBG Legal Services Limited, part of RBG Holdings plc (formerly Rosenblatt Group plc). In 2018 we listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market. Central to every relationship that we build is a firm commitment to our clients’ success.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Rosenblatt Partner and Deputy Head of Dispute Resolution, Simon Walton, spoke with Crafty
Counsel at their Disputes Day event regarding maintaining
privilege. In this video, Simon shares seven tips concerning
privilege, including controlling internal distribution of legal
advice and how commercial advice may not be privilege.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.