ARTICLE
27 August 2024

7 Tips For Maintaining Privilege (Video)

R
Rosenblatt

Contributor

Rosenblatt logo

United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Simon Walton
Authors
Rosenblatt Partner and Deputy Head of Dispute Resolution, Simon Walton, spoke with Crafty Counsel at their Disputes Day event regarding maintaining privilege. In this video, Simon shares seven tips concerning privilege, including controlling internal distribution of legal advice and how commercial advice may not be privilege.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Simon Walton
Simon Walton
