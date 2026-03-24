Competition Law Update - April 2025

Welcome to the latest edition of our newsletter which explores recent competition law developments across the UK and EU.

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In this edition we consider the CMA’s ongoing efforts to support the Government’s pro-growth agenda, including its review of its approach to merger remedies, and how recent changes to its Phase 2 merger procedures are working in practice. We also look at how the UK’s new public procurement regime is seeking to further incentivise competition compliance, and the recent settlement of the CMA’s largest cartel investigation to date.

From an EU perspective, we examine the Court of Justice’s ruling in Android Auto and consider its impact on digital platform operators and the essential facilities doctrine.

Finally, closer to home, we are delighted to welcome Foad Hoseinian, who joins us as a partner in the Competition team in Brussels, and congratulate Caja Griesenbach in London, on her promotion to Partner.

Brave new world? CMA reviews its approach to merger remedies

On 12 March 2025, the CMA launched a formal review of its approach to merger remedies. We take a closer look at the consultation, and consider the extent of the changes that might result from it.

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Steering the course: how the CMA is responding to the Government’s pro-growth agenda

With the CMA in the headlines following a change in leadership and mounting government pressure, we take a look at what recent pronouncements are likely to mean for the future of UK competition policy.

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Sign of the times? CMA U-turns in its assessment of GBT/CWT merger

After reversing the findings of its Phase 2 Interim Report, the CMA cleared the acquisition of CWT Holdings by Global Business Travel Group. We look at how the transaction benefited from the CMA’s revised Phase 2 merger investigation process.

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Competition law and/or national security concerns could lead to exclusion from and termination of public contracts

Amongst the many changes introduced by the Procurement Act 2023, the ability to exclude bidders and terminate contracts early has been attracting headlines. We look at what this means for businesses involved in competition investigations and violations.

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Admissions of Gilt: CMA settles UK government bonds investigation

Following a protracted CMA investigation, four major banks have agreed to pay fines of more than £100m. The settlement concludes a long line of (unconnected) investigations into financial trading markets, across a range of asset classes.

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Implications for the platform operators, as the scope of essential facilities doctrine is further curtailed by Android Auto ruling

On 25 February 2025, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that Google’s refusal to make Android Auto interoperable with a third-party EV charging app may constitute an abuse of dominance. The ruling is significant in underscoring the limited role of the essential facilities doctrine in digital markets.

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