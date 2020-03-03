In episode three of our IP podcast series ‘Architects’ copyright’, Rachel Montagnon and Joanna Silver discuss the problems associated with the use of architects’ designs where specific permissions are not in place, and the impact on development projects, including:
- What sort of works attract copyright?
- How could these copyright works be infringed?
- Who owns copyright in architects’ designs?
- What licences can be implied if no agreement is in place?
- Termination of engagement and insolvency situations
- Escrow and collateral warranties
- Moral rights
- What relief can architects claim?
Listen and subscribe here: https://soundcloud.com/herbert-smith-freehills/intellectual-property-podcast-ep3-architects-copyright
