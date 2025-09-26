Solar Power Plant (YEKA GES-2025) And Wind Power Plant (YEKA RES-2025) Tenders

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has published its announcement regarding YEKA GES-2025 and YEKA RES-2025 tenders in the Official Gazette No. 33012, dated 09/09/2025.

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has published its announcement regarding YEKA GES-2025 and YEKA RES-2025 tenders in the Official Gazette No. 33012, dated 09/09/2025. Accordingly, applications for the YEKA GES-2025 tenders will be received on 04/11/2025 between 10:00 and 12:00, and applications for the YEKA RES-2025 tenders will be received on 18/11/2025 between 10:00 and 12:00.

Within the annexes of the Ministry's announcement, the Tender Specifications, Draft Agreements, and Grid Connection Opinions for both YEKA tenders are included.

YEKA GES-2025 Tenders

According to the Renewable Energy Resource Areas Regulation (“YEKA”), to allocate a total capacity of 850 MWe, 10 solar-based competitions (YEKA GES-2025 Tenders) will be held. The provinces and capacities (MWe) for which GES tenders will be conducted are as follows:

• Elazığ (50), Kahramanmaraş (40), Erzurum-1 (100), Erzurum-2 (150), Erzurum-3 (85), Bolu (50), Eskişehir-1 (140), Eskişehir-2 (120), Mardin (40), Van (40), Demirköprü (Floating SPP, Manisa) (35).

It is envisaged that the Eskişehir GES competition will be conducted on the basis of two fields with a total capacity of 140 MWe and 120 MWe.

The amount to be submitted for each tender application has been set at 75,000 Turkish Lira.

To participate in each tender: At the application stage, a bid bond in the form of a letter of guarantee, convertible fully or partially into cash, valid for 1 (one) year, corresponding to 15,000 Euros per megawatt of installed electrical capacity, must be submitted to the Authority.

In the event of winning the tender, a final performance bond in the form of a letter of guarantee, convertible fully or partially into cash, valid for 10 (ten) years, corresponding to 75,000 Euros per megawatt of installed electrical capacity, must be submitted to the Authority no later than 1 (one) business day prior to the signing of the Agreement.

For each tender, the starting ceiling price has been set at 5.50 Euro-cent/kWh, and the floor price has been set at 3.25 Euro-cent/kWh. In case the floor price is reached, the contribution margin per MW has been determined as 10,000 Euros.

YEKA RES-2025 Tenders

According to the Renewable Energy Resource Areas Regulation (“YEKA”), to allocate a total capacity of 1,150 MWe, 6 wind-based competitions (YEKA RES-2025 Tenders) will be held. The provinces and capacities (MWe) for which RES tenders will be conducted are as follows:

• Sivas (500), Balıkesir-1 (160), Balıkesir-2 (120), Balıkesir-3 (110), Aydın-Denizli (140), Kütahya (120).

The amount to be submitted for each tender application has been set at 75,000 Turkish Lira.

To participate in each tender: At the application stage, a bid bond in the form of a letter of guarantee, convertible fully or partially into cash, valid for 1 (one) year, corresponding to 20,000 Euros per megawatt of installed electrical capacity, must be submitted to the Authority.

In the event of winning the tender, a final performance bond in the form of a letter of guarantee, convertible fully or partially into cash, valid for 10 (ten) years, corresponding to 100,000 Euros per megawatt of installed electrical capacity, must be submitted to the Authority no later than 1 (one) business day prior to the signing of the Agreement.

For each tender, the starting ceiling price has been set at 5.50 Euro-cent/kWh, and the floor price has been set at 3.50 Euro-cent/kWh. In case the floor price is reached, the contribution margin per MW has been determined as 10,000 Euros.

Electricity Sales Period

The electricity sales period in the free market has been set as 60 months from the contract signing date for the YEKA GES-2025 winners and 72 months for the YEKA RES-2025 winners. The guaranteed power purchase period, however, has been set at 20 years from the end of the free-market sales period for both. During the guaranteed power purchase period, the amounts paid within Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation's (“TEİAŞ”) transmission tariff framework will be covered under Renewable Energy Support Mechanism (“YEKDEM”) for the winning bidder.

