Veneers Or Crowns? Dental Malpractice Rights In Turkey

One of the most common complaints raised by international dental patients is this: the clinic advertises or discusses veneers, the patient travels to Turkey expecting a conservative cosmetic treatment...

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Did a clinic in Turkey promise you veneers, but prepare your teeth like crowns?

One of the most common complaints raised by international dental patients is this: the clinic advertises or discusses veneers, the patient travels to Turkey expecting a conservative cosmetic treatment, but once treatment begins, the teeth are shaved down far more aggressively than expected. In many cases, the final preparation resembles crowns rather than veneers.

This issue is not a minor misunderstanding. It may involve misleading advertising, lack of proper informed consent, irreversible damage to natural teeth, and a serious breach of the clinic’s legal obligations.

For many patients, the problem is not only that the result looks different from what was promised. The more serious issue is that healthy natural tooth structure may have been permanently removed.

What is the difference between veneers and crowns?

What are veneers?

Veneers are generally understood as more conservative aesthetic restorations designed to improve the appearance of the teeth while preserving as much natural tooth structure as possible. In many cases, patients choose veneers precisely because they believe the procedure will require minimal reduction.

What are crowns?

Crowns are usually more invasive. They typically require significantly more tooth reduction around the tooth in order to cover it more fully. Once a tooth has been prepared for a crown, that loss of tooth structure cannot truly be reversed.

Why does this difference matter legally?

This difference matters because the patient’s consent depends on what treatment was actually explained and accepted. If a patient agreed to veneers, but the clinic performed a much more invasive crown type preparation, the legal issue is not merely whether the result is attractive. The real issue is whether the patient consented to that level of irreversible intervention at all.

Can a clinic advertise veneers but later say crowns were necessary?

This is a pattern many patients report. Before travel, the clinic may use terms such as laminate veneers, minimal prep veneers, Hollywood smile, crystal veneers, or similar aesthetic language in WhatsApp messages, website pages, social media posts, and sales discussions. The patient relies on those representations and agrees to travel for treatment.

Later, after substantial tooth reduction has already taken place, the clinic may change its explanation. It may say that it does not perform classic laminate veneers, that stronger restorations were needed, that the patient was shown a model, or that this was the only way to achieve the requested whiteness or shape.

Where those explanations conflict with the clinic’s earlier written representations, a serious legal problem may arise. A clinic cannot freely benefit from the commercial attractiveness of the word veneers and then, after the procedure, defend an entirely different treatment without scrutiny.

Is it dental malpractice if teeth were shaved too much?

That depends on the facts of the case, but it may well amount to negligence or dental treatments malpractice under Turkish law

What exactly was promised before treatment?

If the patient was clearly told that the treatment would be veneers, laminate veneers, or another conservative option, that is legally important.

What did the patient actually consent to?

Consent is only valid if the patient was properly informed about the nature of the treatment, its invasiveness, its irreversible consequences, and the available alternatives.

Was the tooth reduction much more aggressive than expected?

If the teeth were reduced far beyond what a reasonable patient would understand from the promise of veneers, the patient may argue that the treatment performed was materially different from the treatment accepted.

Did the clinic give contradictory explanations afterwards?

Contradictions are often very valuable evidence. For example, one message may say the clinic offers veneers, while a later message says it does not perform laminate veneers at all. Those inconsistencies can be highly relevant in court.

Why is informed consent so important in veneer versus crown disputes?

Informed consent is central to these cases. A patient must understand what is being done to their body before validly agreeing to it.

In cosmetic dental treatment, consent is especially important because the procedure is often elective rather than medically necessary. If the clinic failed to explain that the teeth would be reduced to crown level, or if it used the language of veneers to persuade the patient to book treatment, the patient may argue that consent was not properly obtained.

A signature alone does not always solve this problem. If the patient was misled before signing, rushed during treatment, or not clearly informed of the true nature of the procedure, the validity and scope of consent may still be challenged.

Can you sue a dental clinic in Turkey for promising veneers and performing crowns?

In many cases, yes.

Under Turkish law, aesthetic dental treatments are often legally evaluated not only as medical interventions but also as result based contractual relationships. In broad terms, the patient does not merely pay for an attempt. The patient pays for a promised aesthetic and functional outcome, to be performed with due care and without unjustified harm.

If the treatment delivered was materially different from what was marketed and agreed, and if natural tooth structure was unnecessarily or excessively removed, the patient may have strong grounds to bring a compensation claim.

What compensation can a patient claim in Turkey?

Depending on the facts, a patient may be able to claim:

Refund of the treatment fee

If the treatment delivered was not the treatment promised, a refund of the amount paid may be claimed.

Corrective or revision treatment costs

If the patient now requires proper restorative treatment in their home country, those costs may be claimed as material damages.

Travel and related financial losses

Flights, accommodation, additional medical consultations, and other related expenses may also be relevant depending on the circumstances.

Moral damages

If the patient suffered pain, distress, anxiety, permanent tooth damage, aesthetic harm, or a serious loss of trust and wellbeing, non pecuniary damages may also be claimed.

What evidence is useful in veneer versus crown cases?

Evidence is often the most important part of the case. Patients should preserve everything they can.

WhatsApp messages and emails

These often show what treatment was requested and what treatment was promised before travel.

Website pages and social media posts

If the clinic advertised veneers while showing heavily shaved teeth or crown style work, screenshots may become very important evidence.

Before and after photographs

Photographs showing the teeth before treatment and immediately after preparation can be crucial.

Payment records and invoices

These help establish the contractual relationship and the financial loss.

Medical records, X rays, and treatment plans

If the clinic refuses to provide records, that may itself become an important issue in the legal process.

Independent opinions from another dentist or prosthodontist

A second opinion from a treating professional in the patient’s home country can be extremely valuable, especially if it explains that the teeth were prepared as crowns rather than veneers and sets out the likely cost of correction.

Is permanent sensitivity after aggressive tooth shaving normal?

Clinics often respond by saying that sensitivity is normal and temporary. In some cases, short term sensitivity may indeed occur after dental work. However, that is not the end of the legal discussion.

The real issue is not simply whether some sensitivity can occur. The more important question is whether the patient was promised one kind of treatment and then subjected to a more invasive one. If unnecessary or excessive reduction caused long term pain, ongoing sensitivity, or restorative dependency for life, the matter becomes much more serious.

Why do so many international patients say they were sold veneers but received crowns?

In many complaints of this type, the commercial language used at the sales stage appears to be more attractive than the technical reality of the treatment performed. The word veneers is often associated with minimal shaving, preservation of natural teeth, and premium cosmetic treatment. It is easier to market and easier to sell.

But if that language is used to attract patients while the actual clinical plan involves crown type preparation, the patient may later argue that the treatment was misrepresented from the beginning.

This is exactly why written communications, advertisements, and screenshots are so important.

What should you do if this happened to you in Turkey?

If you believe you were promised veneers but your teeth were prepared as crowns, the first step is to protect your evidence.

Save all messages

Do not delete WhatsApp chats, emails, or booking confirmations.

Take screenshots immediately

Website pages and social media posts can disappear or be changed later.

Preserve all photographs

Keep before treatment photos, temporary stage photos, and images taken immediately after shaving.

Request your records

Ask for your medical file, treatment plan, consent forms, X rays, and receipts in writing.

Obtain an independent dental opinion

A prosthodontist or another qualified dentist in your home country may be able to explain the extent of tooth reduction and the cost of corrective treatment.

Seek legal advice early

These cases are often stronger when the documentary evidence is collected and organized from the start.

Can a patient still have a strong case even if the clinic denies wrongdoing?

Yes. In fact, many clinics deny fault while simultaneously making inconsistent explanations or offering partial refunds without admitting liability. Those reactions may become part of the evidence.

A patient’s case does not depend only on whether the clinic admits wrongdoing. It depends on the totality of the evidence, including what was promised, what was performed, how the patient was informed, what damage occurred, and whether the clinic’s later explanations are consistent.

Final thoughts: is a veneer versus crown dispute just a cosmetic complaint?

No. In many cases, it is far more serious than that.

If a patient chose treatment on the understanding that their teeth would be conservatively prepared, but instead underwent much more aggressive and irreversible crown type shaving, the issue may involve misleading information, invalid consent, permanent loss of healthy tooth structure, and substantial legal liability.

Where natural teeth have been irreversibly altered, this is not simply a matter of disappointment. It may be the beginning of a long term restorative problem with financial, physical, and psychological consequences.

Patients in this situation should not assume that nothing can be done. Where the evidence is properly preserved, Turkish law may provide a route to seek compensation for the harm suffered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.