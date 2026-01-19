Amendment To The Duties And Responsibilities Of The Cyber Security Presidency

The Cyber Security Presidency was established under Presidential Decree No. 177 on the Cyber Security Presidency, which determined the institutions' duties, authorities, and responsibilities.

The Cyber Security Presidency was established under Presidential Decree No. 177 on the Cyber Security Presidency, which determined the institutions' duties, authorities, and responsibilities. In this regard, the Cyber Security Presidency was authorized to conduct activities to ensure cyber security, and its duties and powers were primarily determined to carry out cyber security-related matters.

With Presidential Decree No. 192 Amending Presidential Decree No. 177 on Cyber Security Presidency, published in the Official Gazette dated 25 December 2025, the duties, authorities, and responsibilities of the Cyber Security Presidency have been expanded. In this context, the Cyber Security Presidency has been granted additional duties, powers, and responsibilities beyond its cybersecurity-related functions, including the establishment of the legal and institutional framework of the digital state and the regulation of processes related to the use of artificial intelligence in the public sector. Thus, this approach aims to address cybersecurity in a comprehensive and holistic manner, by considering both the digital state and the use of artificial intelligence in the public sector.

Furthermore, there have been certain changes in the organizational structure of the Cyber Security Presidency. The relevant amendment has entered into force on 25 December 2025.

