The Regulation On Advertising And Information Activities In Health Services Has Been Published

The Regulation on Advertising and Information Activities in Health Services dated 29 July 2023 has been repealed, and the updated Regulation on Advertising and Information Activities in Health Services ("Regulation") was published in Official Gazette number 33075 dated 12 November 2025 and entered into force on the same day.

The Regulation:

Sets out the fundamental principles, prohibitions, and sanctions governing promotional and informational activities in healthcare services.

Adopts the principles of accuracy, scientific basis, objectivity, and non-manipulation in promotional and informational content, and prohibits creating demand for healthcare services. In this respect, the Regulation bans content involving claims of superiority, comparisons, exaggerated statements, "before–after" images, patient testimonials, the use of influencers, and declarations regarding service volume, and requires that all digital media communications comply with these principles.

Introduces an explicit-consent requirement for the use of patient images and prohibits the use of surgery-moment visuals or any content that discloses or exposes individuals due to privacy concerns. In addition, the Regulation mandates that the time of capture and technical details be clearly indicated on such visuals.

Pursuant to the Regulation, international healthcare tourism promotions are permitted solely when targeted abroad, and all such content must be informative in nature. The Regulation further requires the use of the "HealthTürkiye" logo and stipulates that intermediary organisations may share content only within the limits expressly defined under the applicable legislation.

Another notable provision introduced by the Regulation is the requirement that healthcare professionals who participate in promotional or informational programmes on radio or television, and who make public statements in this context, must sign the undertaking form included in the annex of the Regulation prior to the broadcast.

In addition, the Regulation establishes the Provincial Evaluation Commission responsible for reviewing promotional and informational activities, and sets out the corresponding inspection and oversight procedures. It further defines the administrative sanctions, notification obligations, and additional penalties applicable under the relevant legislation in cases of non-compliant activities carried out by healthcare facilities, intermediary organisations, or healthcare professionals.

You can access the full text of the Regulation via this link. (Only in Turkish)

