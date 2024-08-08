New Appointment System Launched By The Presidency Of Migration Management

The Presidency of Migration Management has implemented a new online appointment system (https://randevu.goc.gov.tr/) to monitor and facilitate the residency processes of foreign nationals...

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Presidency of Migration Management has implemented a new online appointment system (https://randevu.goc.gov.tr/) to monitor and facilitate the residency processes of foreign nationals who remain lawfully in Türkiye. The new system launched on June 24, 2024, and now can be used by foreign nationals who hold residence or work permits, and those under international or temporary protection status in Türkiye.

Foreign nationals can access the new system by using their "e-Government" accounts or by creating a new account.

A new account can be created by logging in the foreign nationals' passport or foreign ID numbers. Foreign nationals must also log in their Turkish phone number and email address information during the registration process, as this information will later be used to verify their account.

Note that after completion of the initial registration, it will only be possible to amend phone number and email address information through an in-person visit to the relevant Migration Directorate ("MD"). Therefore, it is important to log in this information completely and accurately.

Some of the transactions that will require an appointment through the new system include:

Address registration

Biographical/personal information update

Passport number update

Fingerprinting process

An appointment can be booked for one of the MDs in the city where the foreign national's residency is registered. It is crucial to book an appointment appropriately for the relevant process, given that the system does not allow cancellation or re-scheduling of an appointment after the appointment has been confirmed. Furthermore, it is not possible to book a subsequent appointment for the upcoming 30 days for the same or a different purpose when there is a confirmed appointment.

Currently, appointment dates and times can be selected from the available timeslots offered by the system. However, in case of a heavy backlog, the system automatically generates an appointment date and time according to the availability of the preferred MD. In such cases, the appointment date and time will be communicated to the foreign national via email/SMS.

Foreign nationals must attend their appointments at the specified date and time at the relevant MD. Failure to attend an appointment causes non-completion of the transaction, and a booking of a new appointment will be required once the 30-day period has passed.

By launching the new MD appointment system, it appears that the Presidency of Migration Management aims to unify different transactions followed by the MDs through one tracking system and offer a more secure application process to foreign nationals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.