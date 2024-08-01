New Online System Adds Complexity To Immigration Process

Turkish authorities have implemented an online appointment scheduling system for certain transactions such as fingerprinting, address registration and personal detail updates, among other processes. Previously, applicant representatives could visit the Turkish authorities without an appointment. Foreign nationals can access the new system by using their "e-Government" accounts or by creating a new account. After initial registration, applicants will only be able to amend their information by visiting the relevant Migration Directorate. Additionally, the system does not allow cancellation or re-scheduling of an appointment after the appointment has been confirmed. Those who do not appear at the appointment will only be able to schedule a new one after 30 days have passed. The goal of the system is to unify online processes into one system and provide a more secure way to transfer personal information.

