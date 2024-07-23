ARTICLE
23 July 2024

The Legal Interest Rate Regulated In The Law No. 3095 On Legal Interest And Default Interest Has Been Updated

MA
Moroglu Arseven

Contributor

Turkey Government, Public Sector
Pursuant to the Presidential Decision published in the Official Gazette dated 21 May 2024 and numbered 32552, it has been decided that the legal interest rate regulated in Article 1 of the Law No. 3095 on Legal Interest and Default Interest will be applied as 24% per annum, effective from 1 June 2024.

Presidential Decision is available at this link. (Only available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

