Pursuant to the Presidential Decision published in the Official Gazette dated 21 May 2024 and numbered 32552, it has been decided that the legal interest rate regulated in Article 1 of the Law No. 3095 on Legal Interest and Default Interest will be applied as 24% per annum, effective from 1 June 2024.

Presidential Decision is available at this link. (Only available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.