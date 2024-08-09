2024 Amendments To Turkish Data Protection Law - Infographic (Updated 2 August 2024)

The Law No. 7499 on the Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Law and Certain Laws, also referred to as the 8th Judicial Reform Package (the "Law") published in the Official Gazette dated March 12, 2024.

The Law includes some long-awaited amendments for the purpose of aligning the Turkish Data Protection Law (the "DPL") with the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union (the "GDPR").

The following articles of the DPL were amended (details are provided in the following pages):

Article 6: Conditions for Processing of Special Categories of Personal Data

Article 9: Conditions for Transfer of Personal Data Abroad

Article 18: Application against Data Protection Board Decisions

Provisional Article 3: Transitional Provision

Effective Date of Amendments

These amendments entered into force on June 1, 2024, yet "transfer of personal data abroad with explicit consent" is considered compliant with the DPL until September 1, 2024!

