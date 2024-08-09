ARTICLE
9 August 2024

2024 Amendments To Turkish Data Protection Law - Infographic (Updated 2 August 2024)

Turkey Privacy
The Law No. 7499 on the Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Law and Certain Laws, also referred to as the 8th Judicial Reform Package (the "Law") published in the Official Gazette dated March 12, 2024.

The Law includes some long-awaited amendments for the purpose of aligning the Turkish Data Protection Law (the "DPL") with the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union (the "GDPR").

The following articles of the DPL were amended (details are provided in the following pages):

  • Article 6: Conditions for Processing of Special Categories of Personal Data
  • Article 9: Conditions for Transfer of Personal Data Abroad
  • Article 18: Application against Data Protection Board Decisions
  • Provisional Article 3: Transitional Provision

Effective Date of Amendments

These amendments entered into force on June 1, 2024, yet "transfer of personal data abroad with explicit consent" is considered compliant with the DPL until September 1, 2024!

To read this infographic in full, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

