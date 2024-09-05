Technology Parks in Turkey : A Gateway to Innovation

Technoparks in Turkey serve as a dynamic bridge between academia, industry, and government, fostering an environment ripe for innovation and technological advancement. These specialized zones are designed to encourage the growth of technology-based companies by providing a supportive infrastructure, access to research, and a network of industry experts. This article delves into the concept of Technoparks in Turkey, highlighting their key benefits and their role in driving the country's economic and technological progress.

Table of Contents

What are Technoparks?

Technoparks, also known as technology development zones, are areas designated to support high-tech businesses and startups, particularly those involved in research and development (R&D). Located near universities and research institutions, Technoparks in Turkey provide companies with access to academic resources, skilled talent, and the latest technological advancements. These parks are crucial in helping Turkey transition to a knowledge-based economy.

Technology Parks in Turkey

Key Benefits of Technoparks in Turkey

Tax & Social Security Premium Incentives One of the most attractive benefits of operating within a Technopark in Turkey is the range of tax incentives offered. Companies enjoy significant tax breaks, including: Income Tax Exemption: One of the significant benefits offered by technoparks is the income tax withholding incentive available to wage earners. The income tax calculated on the wages of R&D, Design, and Support Personnel employed in technoparks is exempted . This incentive applies to various roles such as managers, technical staff, laboratory technicians, secretaries, workers, and other similar personnel involved in R&D or design activities or directly related to these functions.The allowable number of Support Personnel benefiting from this incentive is capped at 10% of the total R&D/Design staff. However, for companies with a total R&D/Design workforce of up to 15 employees, this percentage increases to 20%. Stamp Tax Exemption: The wage slips issued for R&D, Design, and Support Personnel working in Technoparks, reflecting the wages they earn specifically for their duties within this region, are exempt from stamp duty . Corporate Income Tax Exemption: The income obtained from R&D, Software and Design activities of companies subject to corporate tax operating in technoparks are exempt from corporate tax. VAT Exemption: According to the Turkish VAT Law; The delivery of the following services, software and applications produced by companies and entrepreneurs operating in Technoparks are exempt from VAT: System Management, Data Management, Business Applications, Sectoral Applications, Game Applications & Software, Mobile Applications, Military Command Control Application Software In addition , VAT exemption is applied to technopark companies for "machinery and equipment" purchases. Customs Duty Exemption: Article imported related to R&D, Innovation, Software and Design projects carried out in Technoparks are exempt from customs duty and stamp duty. Social Security Premium Support: Half of the employer's share of the insurance premium calculated on the wages of employees of companies operating in technoparks is within the scope of the insurance premium incentive. Employment Supports: Employed in Technopark companies that employ R&D personnel with at least a bachelor's degree in Mathematics Physics Chemistry Biology or a doctorate in any field, is subject to incentives for a period of 2 years for the monthly wage paid to each of these personnel, equal to the monthly gross amount of the minimum wage applied for that year.

Access to a Skilled Workforce Technoparks are strategically located near universities, allowing companies to collaborate closely with academic institutions. This proximity facilitates the recruitment of highly skilled graduates and researchers, who contribute to the innovative capacity of these businesses.

Technoparks are strategically located near universities, allowing companies to collaborate closely with academic institutions. This proximity facilitates the recruitment of highly skilled graduates and researchers, who contribute to the innovative capacity of these businesses. Networking and Collaboration Opportunities The Technopark environment is designed to encourage collaboration between companies, research institutions, and government bodies. Regular networking events, workshops, and seminars provide opportunities for knowledge exchange, joint ventures, and partnerships, fostering a culture of innovation.

The Technopark environment is designed to encourage collaboration between companies, research institutions, and government bodies. Regular networking events, workshops, and seminars provide opportunities for knowledge exchange, joint ventures, and partnerships, fostering a culture of innovation. Funding and Grants Companies operating within Technoparks may be eligible for various funding opportunities, including government grants and incentives. These funds are often aimed at supporting R&D activities, helping businesses to innovate and scale more effectively.

Companies operating within Technoparks may be eligible for various funding opportunities, including government grants and incentives. These funds are often aimed at supporting R&D activities, helping businesses to innovate and scale more effectively. R&D Support Technoparks offer a conducive environment for research and development, with access to state-of-the-art facilities, laboratories, and research centers. This infrastructure is vital for companies engaged in cutting-edge technological developments.

Technoparks offer a conducive environment for research and development, with access to state-of-the-art facilities, laboratories, and research centers. This infrastructure is vital for companies engaged in cutting-edge technological developments. International Collaboration Many Technoparks in Turkey have established partnerships with international organizations, providing companies with opportunities for global collaboration. This international dimension not only facilitates the exchange of knowledge and technology but also helps Turkish companies to expand into global markets.

Many Technoparks in Turkey have established partnerships with international organizations, providing companies with opportunities for global collaboration. This international dimension not only facilitates the exchange of knowledge and technology but also helps Turkish companies to expand into global markets. Incubation and Acceleration Programs Startups and early-stage companies benefit from incubation and acceleration programs offered within Technoparks. These programs provide mentorship, resources, and strategic guidance, helping startups to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

Startups and early-stage companies benefit from incubation and acceleration programs offered within Technoparks. These programs provide mentorship, resources, and strategic guidance, helping startups to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth. Advantages for Foreign Investors:Foreign investors in Technoparks benefit from more flexible and advantageous investment conditions compared to other regions in Turkey.Foreign capital inflows are carried out in an environment where bureaucratic procedures are kept to a minimum.

Leading Technoparks in Turkey

Technoparks in Turkey play a vital role in fostering innovation, research, and development, significantly contributing to the country's technological and economic growth. These hubs provide a platform for collaboration between universities, research institutions, and industries. Here are some of the leading technoparks in Turkey:

İTÜ ARI Teknokent (Istanbul): Located within Istanbul Technical University, İTÜ ARI Teknokent is one of Turkey's largest and most prestigious technoparks. It hosts companies from various sectors, including information technology, electronics, energy, and defense, offering a dynamic environment for research and development. ODTÜ Teknokent (Ankara): Situated on the campus of Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ), ODTÜ Teknokent is one of Turkey's oldest and largest technoparks. It supports a wide range of industries, such as defense, IT, energy, and healthcare, and is home to numerous high-tech companies. Teknopark Istanbul (Istanbul): As one of Turkey's largest technopark projects, Teknopark Istanbul focuses on strategic sectors like defense, aviation, aerospace, maritime, biotechnology, and energy. It provides a robust ecosystem for companies engaged in cutting-edge research and development. TÜBİTAK Marmara Teknokent (Kocaeli) Located in Kocaeli, this technopark offers strong infrastructure for companies, especially in the fields of industry and technology. It hosts firms from sectors such as chemistry, electronics, automotive, and IT, providing a conducive environment for innovation. Bilkent Cyberpark (Ankara): Founded by Bilkent University, Cyberpark is home to numerous domestic and international companies specializing in IT, software, electronics, and healthcare. It also supports the entrepreneurial ecosystem with various programs and initiatives. Ege Technopark (Izmir): Located on the campus of Ege University, Ege Technopark focuses on innovative projects in agriculture, food, biotechnology, and healthcare. It offers a collaborative environment for research and development in these critical sectors. Hacettepe Technopark (Ankara): As part of Hacettepe University, this technopark is dedicated to supporting companies in the fields of healthcare, biotechnology, IT, and engineering. It serves as a central hub for R&D activities, particularly in the health sector.

These technoparks are crucial in enhancing Turkey's R&D capacity, facilitating technology transfer, promoting innovation, and supporting new ventures. They play a key role in integrating Turkish companies into the global competitive landscape, thereby adding significant value to the national economy.

Main Fields of Activity in Technoparks in Turkey

Technoparks in Turkey are dynamic hubs that foster collaboration between universities, research institutions, and industries, promoting the development of innovative projects and supporting technology-focused entrepreneurship. The main fields of activity in these technoparks include:

Software and Information Technology: One of the most prevalent fields in technoparks is software development and information technology. This includes software engineering, data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, which are core areas of focus for companies operating in technoparks. Biotechnology and Health: Biotechnology, genetic research, pharmaceutical development, and medical devices are key sectors in technoparks. These fields often involve collaborations with universities to accelerate medical research and development processes, leading to innovative health solutions. Defense and Aerospace: Technoparks in Turkey play a crucial role in the defense and aerospace industries, hosting companies that work on advanced defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and space technologies. These activities are vital for the country's strategic technological advancements. Energy and Environmental Technologies: Innovations in energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, eco-friendly technologies, and waste management are major focuses within technoparks. Projects in these areas contribute to Turkey's energy independence and environmental sustainability efforts. Nanotechnology and Materials Science: Research and development in nanotechnology, advanced materials, and composites are significant areas within technoparks. These activities support the development of innovative products in sectors such as electronics, automotive, construction, and medicine. Agricultural Technologies and Food: In the agriculture and food sectors, technoparks drive innovation in smart farming, precision agriculture technologies, biotechnology, and food safety. These activities are crucial for the modernization of agriculture and sustainable food production. Mechatronics and Robotics: Mechatronic systems, automation, robotics, and Industry 4.0 applications are important areas of development in technoparks. These fields are critical for the digitalization and automation of manufacturing processes.

The main fields of activity in Turkey's technoparks significantly enhance the country's R&D capabilities, boosting its global competitiveness and technological innovation. Technoparks provide an ideal environment for the commercialization of innovative ideas and the rapid introduction of new technologies to the market.

Take Your Place in Turkey's Technology Parks

Startups and projects seeking entry into technoparks are evaluated based on their R&D potential, commercial viability, innovative value, and the profile of the entrepreneur or company.

To be part of a technopark, startups must actively engage in R&D activities involving advanced technologies or demonstrate the capacity to undertake such projects.

Startups with accepted preliminary applications and completed main application files are assessed by an expert Arbitration Board following international standards.

Setup your Company in Turkey's Technoparks

Startups that pass the evaluation successfully can apply to the Technopark management for space allocation. If an appropriate area is available, the management approves the request, and the company establishment process begins. The entry into the technopark is finalized with the completion of the company setup.

