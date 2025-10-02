Parts Unknown: Navigating The Quiet Strengths Of Offshore Jurisdictions

I've been binge-watching Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown lately, and it got me thinking. Bourdain had a way of venturing into overlooked corners of the world, not just for food, but for perspective—for a deeper understanding of how people live, connect, and make decisions.

In a very different, but not entirely unrelated way, offshore jurisdictions can feel like those quiet destinations. Often misunderstood, sometimes misrepresented, but absolutely worth exploring if you know where to look. So in that spirit, I'd like to offer a taste, a practical introduction, to some of the jurisdictions that matter most when it comes to global structuring and long-term wealth planning.

For globally mobile families, entrepreneurs, and investors, international structuring almost always is the fruit of carefully researched planning in a world shaped by complexity, cross-border lives, and fast-moving regulation. Jurisdictions like the Turks and Caicos Islands, Switzerland, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands are carefully chosen environments designed to help people manage wealth responsibly and privately across generations.

"Offshore" still tends to raise eyebrows, especially in the headlines. But for families in Latin America dealing with overlapping legal systems, or for European founders navigating global markets, international structures like trusts, companies, and foundations are simply practical tools. They help protect assets, maintain privacy, enable succession planning, and allow for greater flexibility when managing businesses or estates across borders.

The Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI), for example, offer a modern and discreet setting for trust and company structuring. With a US dollar economy, no income or capital taxes, and a strong British legal foundation, TCI is particularly attractive for those who value legal integrity, continuity, and confidentiality. Its trust legislation supports advanced features such as settlor-reserved powers, asset protection provisions, and purpose trusts, giving families and their advisors serious flexibility with proper oversight. TCI is also fully compliant with CRS, FATCA, and economic substance requirements, making it a credible and forward-looking option.

Cayman, with its established track record in fund and corporate structuring, remains a go-to for institutional and investment-driven planning. It has depth in legal and financial services and is widely recognised for regulatory stability. For many Latin American families investing internationally or managing pooled assets, Cayman remains familiar and effective.

Switzerland continues to stand out for its conservative banking culture and highly regarded fiduciary environment. It is still the preferred destination for custody and wealth governance where stability and reputation are paramount. Jersey, meanwhile, offers a well-respected legal and fiduciary framework, particularly suited for bespoke trusts and governance structures for families with sophisticated needs.

These aren't just theoretical advantages. They show up in real decisions. A Colombian tech founder might use a Cayman fund structure to support cross-border investment. A Brazilian family concerned about political exposure might establish a TCI trust to ensure long-term protection and estate harmony. A family spanning Uruguay, Spain, and the US might rely on a Swiss trustee and a Jersey holding structure to keep things running smoothly and in line with their values.

What has changed in recent years is the level of transparency and compliance expected across the board. Beneficial ownership registers, substance rules, and detailed reporting obligations are now part of any serious plan. But that has not removed the value of international structuring, it has simply raised the bar. Today, structuring is less concerned with tax mitigation and more about ownership of outcomes. It is about taking control in a way that is thoughtful, legal, and aligned with both family goals and global obligations.

For some, all of this may be unnecessary. If your life is rooted in one country, with relatively simple assets and limited long-term risk, a domestic solution might do the job. But for those with international connections, mixed family citizenships, or multi-jurisdictional holdings, a robust structure isn't just helpful. It's fundamental.

Looking ahead, these tools are set to play an even more important role in areas like impact investing, philanthropy, digital asset oversight, and multi-generational governance. The conversation has moved firmly beyond secrecy into themes of stewardship, sustainability, flexibility and, critically, continuity.

In a global system where uncertainty is the only constant, choosing the right jurisdiction with the right partners can make all the difference to the outcome. At Coriats, we have been quietly doing just that since 1978. As a privately held, director-led trust company free from institutional ownership, we prioritise stability, discretion and enduring relationships. Our culture is rooted in continuity. Continuity of people, of service and of values. That is why so many of our client relationships have spanned generations.

The right jurisdiction is only part of the equation. Just as important are the people you work with, the ones who understand your world, anticipate your needs, and are there for the long term. Because let's face it, at the end of the day, you choose to do business with people you trust and people you like.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.