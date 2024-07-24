10th Annual International Tax Developments Seminar - A Recap

During the 10th Annual International Tax Developments Seminar, several Loyens & Loeff tax experts updated the participants on their insights on the latest international tax developments. OECD and above all numerous EU developments, amongst others, in the field of minimum taxation and transfer pricing remain amongst multinational enterprises' challenges.

The insights shared are crucial for anyone navigating the complex landscape of international tax. Our experts explored each topic, providing a thorough understanding of the current international tax environment.

Some of the key takeaways



Latest news on transfer pricing - OECD Pillar One Amount B : Our experts discussed the latest updates on this topic, providing valuable insights into its implications.

: Our experts discussed the latest updates on this topic, providing valuable insights into its implications. Latest news on transfer pricing - Pillar Two : The speakers also covered the most recent developments in Pillar Two, offering a deep dive into its impact on transfer pricing and international taxation.

: The speakers also covered the most recent developments in Pillar Two, offering a deep dive into its impact on transfer pricing and international taxation. New Pillar Two insights : We shared fresh insights into Pillar Two, helping attendees understand its nuances and potential effects on their operations.

: We shared fresh insights into Pillar Two, helping attendees understand its nuances and potential effects on their operations. Tax controversy: lessons learned from recent case law : Our team presented a roundup of recent case law in tax controversy, highlighting key lessons and takeaways for businesses.

: Our team presented a roundup of recent case law in tax controversy, highlighting key lessons and takeaways for businesses. Navigating EU policy changes: strategies for businesses in Europe: The speakers provided strategies for businesses to navigate the changing EU policy landscape.

