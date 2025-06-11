Unreal Campaign Presentation & Awareness On Counterfeiting In Bangladesh

We had the wonderful opportunity to conduct a virtual International Trademark Association (INTA) Unreal Campaign session for the students at Independent University, Bangladesh. Representing RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys , Swati Dalal, Sonu Kapoor, and Vanshika Oberoi led an engaging discussion on the dangers of counterfeit products, brand protection, and the importance of intellectual property rights.

The session saw a great turnout, with students actively participating and sharing their perspectives. Their curiosity and insightful questions made the discussion even more interactive and rewarding!

