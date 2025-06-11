ARTICLE
11 June 2025

Unreal Campaign Presentation & Awareness On Counterfeiting In Bangladesh

RT
RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys

Contributor

We had the wonderful opportunity to conduct a virtual International Trademark Association (INTA) Unreal Campaign session for the students at Independent University...
Bangladesh Intellectual Property
1635760a.jpg

We had the wonderful opportunity to conduct a virtual International Trademark Association (INTA) Unreal Campaign session for the students at Independent University, Bangladesh. Representing RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys , Swati Dalal, Sonu Kapoor, and Vanshika Oberoi led an engaging discussion on the dangers of counterfeit products, brand protection, and the importance of intellectual property rights.

The session saw a great turnout, with students actively participating and sharing their perspectives. Their curiosity and insightful questions made the discussion even more interactive and rewarding!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
