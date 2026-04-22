The Strategic Advantage Of Georgia's Automated VAT Refunds

Georgia has revolutionized its VAT refund system by implementing an automated, risk-based mechanism that returns surplus VAT directly to company bank accounts within 5-7 business days. This digital transformation, aligned with EU standards under the Georgia-EU Association Agreement, eliminates bureaucratic delays and injects over GEL 1 billion annually back into the economy. How does this automated system provide Georgian companies with a strategic competitive advantage in global markets?

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The objective of this overview is to highlight the efficiency of Georgia's automated value-added tax (VAT) refund mechanism in optimising corporate liquidity, and to provide international stakeholders with a clear understanding of how Georgia’s automated VAT system eliminates delays and fosters a high-liquidity business environment.

In most jurisdictions, a VAT refund is a bureaucratic hurdle. In Georgia, it has been transformed into a proactive economic stimulus. Under Article 63 of Georgia’s Tax Code, the "automatic" nature of the refund means that, in many cases, an automatic refund of overpaid VAT can be made electronically into company's bank account.

Quick facts about VAT in Georgia

Standard VAT rate: 18%;

VAT registration threshold: GEL 100,000 turnover in 12 months;

Filing deadline: 15th of the month (local);

Refunds: possible if input VAT exceeds output VAT;

Reverse Charge VAT: 18% is applied to foreign services used in Georgia;

Exemptions: healthcare, education, financial services, land sales, exports, etc.

Under the EU-Georgia Association Agreement, Georgia is committed to aligning its tax administration with modern European standards. Moving to a digital, risk-based refund system was a key requirement for international credibility. Georgia has adopted a “Single Treasury Code”.

Every company has a refund card on the Georgia Revenue Service portal (rs.ge), and when a firm files its monthly VAT declaration (by the 15th), the risk management system automatically scans the declaration against:

The history of the taxpayer;

Cross-checks with suppliers (to ensure all e-invoices are legitimate); and

Industry-standard benchmarks.

if the system sees no risk, the surplus is automatically reflected on the refund card, and, in most cases, is transferred to the company's bank account within 5–7 business days without the accountant having to click a single button.

Old system New automated system Manual application required. Fully automated based on monthly filing. Offsetting of future taxes or long waits for cash refunds. Direct credit to the taxpayer’s bank account. Manual selection for audits. AI/algorithm-driven risk assessment. "Frozen" capital; limited liquidity. Over GEL 1 billion returned to the economy annually.

The speed of the new system provides a massive competitive advantage. Instead of waiting months for capital, Georgian companies can immediately allocate VAT refunds toward:

Working capital: smoothing out monthly operational costs;

Expansion: reinvesting in new equipment or R&D; and

Payroll: ensuring liquidity for staff salaries during growth phases.

In a global economy where “time is money”, the strategic advantage of Georgia’s VAT system is its speed.

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