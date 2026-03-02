ARTICLE
2 March 2026

Tax Audits And Desk Control In 2026 (Video)

On January 15, 2026, an online meetup was held jointly with REVERA Kazakhstan and KP Disputes, with the support of IS "Paragraph," on the results of 2025 and key changes that businesses in Kazakhstan should prepare for now.

We are sharing a recording of Ravil Kassilgov's speech (part of the broadcast), which discusses:

  • new rules for tax audits
  • changes in desk audits

🎥 Watch the recording on YouTube:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

