E-Invoicing In North Macedonia Enters Pilot Phase

North Macedonia's e-invoicing reform has officially entered its pilot phase. Following the announcement that mandatory e-invoicing will apply to all taxpayers from 1 October 2026, the Ministry of Finance and Public Revenue Office have launched testing of the new e-invoicing system, marking an important step in the digitalisation of tax processes.

The pilot phase was announced at a joint press conference by the Minister of Finance and the Public Revenue Office Director. During this phase, companies can test the API (Application Programming Interface) that enables the issuance and receipt of structured electronic invoices through a centralised platform operated by the Public Revenue Office.

The testing environment is now live with published technical documentation. Participation is open to all registered users of the Public Revenue Office's e-tax system. Test invoices use real data from Public Revenue Office registers but carry no legal or tax validity, allowing businesses to simulate the full invoice lifecycle.

Implementation Timeline

By the end of Q1, a client application and web portal will be launched for companies without invoicing software. By the end of Q2, the production server goes live with gradual transition towards full implementation. The system will operate as a state-owned, centralised platform aligned with international standards, including the OECD Tax Administration 3.0 framework.

Why This Matters for Businesses

E-invoicing will transform invoice management by reducing administrative burden, eliminating paper invoices, improving accuracy, and enhancing monitoring of payables and receivables. Real-time transaction reporting will also strengthen tax compliance and reduce tax evasion.

Eurofast Take

Eurofast Skopje is closely monitoring the pilot phase and the upcoming mandatory implementation. Early preparation is essential for ensuring a smooth transition when e-invoicing becomes compulsory in October 2026. Our team provides readiness assessments, guidance on aligning internal processes with new requirements, support with system integration and API testing, as well as ongoing tax and digital compliance advisory to help businesses navigate this significant change efficiently.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.