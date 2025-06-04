Translation Of The Tax Law No. 91 Of 2005

Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005, a key part of Egypt's tax law framework, defines what counts as taxable income, outlines the applicable tax rates, and specifies the exemptions and deductions available to individuals and businesses. This legislation serves as the foundation for how taxation is structured across the country, and the translation of Egypt's tax law plays a vital role in making these rules accessible to international stakeholders.

The Egyptian Tax Authority, under Egypt's tax law, holds broad powers to oversee tax collection, conduct audits, enforce compliance, issue tax assessments, and resolve disputes. The law also sets out clear procedures for filing tax returns, making payments, managing late fees or penalties, and addressing appeals or objections raised by taxpayers. Access to a reliable translation of Egypt's tax law ensures that both local and foreign entities can fully understand and comply with these procedures.

As a critical tool shaping the country's fiscal policy, Egypt's tax law strives to balance the collection of public revenues with the need to encourage economic growth and attract investment. Over time, amendments have been made to keep the law aligned with evolving economic conditions, shifting government priorities, and international best practices. By providing a clear legal framework, Egypt's tax law promotes transparency, fosters taxpayer compliance, and supports the efficient management of the nation's public finances.

