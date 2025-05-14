Zachary David's 2025 Racing Season: A Dual-Campaign Year

Filipino-Maltese racing driver Zachary David is set for an ambitious 2025, competing in both the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) and Japan's Super Formula Lights (SFL).

Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA)

Zach joins CL Motorsport for the 2025 FRECA season, marking the team's debut in the series. After finishing 13th with R-ace GP in 2024, he aims to leverage his experience to achieve stronger results. CL Motorsport has expressed confidence in Zach's potential, highlighting his blend of speed and experience. In pre-season testing at Barcelona, Zach showcased promising pace by topping the morning session, indicating a strong start with his new team.

Super Formula Lights (SFL)

Expanding his horizons, Zach will also compete in Japan's Super Formula Lights with B-Max Racing Team. This move follows his successful stints in Formula 4 and Formula Regional championships in Europe.

B-Max Racing Team, known for nurturing young talent, sees Zach as a valuable addition to their lineup. His participation in SFL is expected to provide him with diverse racing experience, further honing his skills.

Looking Ahead

At just 17 years old, Zachary David's dual participation in FRECA and SFL demonstrates his commitment to growth and versatility as a driver. With strong support from CL Motorsport and B-Max Racing Team, 2025 could be a pivotal year in his racing career.

Zach David is sponsored by Ceramic Pro, Attard Baldacchino, JG Summit Olefins Corporation, AutoPlus Sports, KLO & Co. and Malta Motorsport Federation.

Attard Baldacchino is indeed very proud to be sponsoring Zach David in his career as a professional driver. They have supported him by assisting with his Maltese residency and obtaining his Malta-flag racing license, under which he has competed successfully. Zach, at just 16 years old, achieved notable success in the 2023 Italian F4 Championship, finishing 3rd in the Rookie standings and marking a significant milestone as the first-ever Malta-flag driver to reach such results. Attard Baldacchino expresses pride in his talent and determination and looks forward to his future success.

For more updates on Zachary David's racing journey, follow his official channels:

