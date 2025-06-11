ARTICLE
11 June 2025

EUIPO Rejects Thom Browne's Four-stripe Position Mark: Lack Of Distinctiveness

Thom Browne's battle with the EUIPO over its four-stripe motif raises questions about the distinctiveness of position marks. Diogo Antunes examines the EUIPO's reasoning...
Diogo Antunes

Can stripes on a sleeve function as a trademark - or are they just fashion?

Thom Browne's battle with the EUIPO over its four-stripe motif raises questions about the distinctiveness of position marks. Diogo Antunes examines the EUIPO's reasoning, legal standards for distinctiveness, and what this means for fashion brands seeking to protect minimalist or unconventional design elements under EU trademark law.

Read here the full article published on IP Stars.

Diogo Antunes
