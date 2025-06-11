EUIPO Rejects Thom Browne's Four-stripe Position Mark: Lack Of Distinctiveness

Can stripes on a sleeve function as a trademark - or are they just fashion?
Thom Browne's battle with the EUIPO over its four-stripe motif raises questions about the distinctiveness of position marks. Diogo Antunes examines the EUIPO's reasoning, legal standards for distinctiveness, and what this means for fashion brands seeking to protect minimalist or unconventional design elements under EU trademark law.
