ARTICLE ENS Tax In Brief E ENS More Contributor ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. Below, please find issue 128 of ENS' tax in brief, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.