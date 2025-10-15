Morocco And South Africa Scale Hydrogen R&D To Grow Local IP And Industry

South Africa and Morocco are stepping up their investments in hydrogen research and development, aiming to position themselves as leaders in the emerging hydrogen economy.

South Africa and Morocco are stepping up their investments in hydrogen research and development, aiming to position themselves as leaders in the emerging hydrogen economy.

South Africa's Vaal University of Technology recently opened a Center of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy, supported by Standard Bank, as part of the country's long-term Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) strategy. Since 2008, HySA has focused on building local intellectual property, developing skilled talent, and producing fuel cell products, with the new center serving as a hub for research, public-private partnerships, and technology commercialization.

In Morocco, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) is at the forefront of green hydrogen innovation, partnering with global firms such as Oort Energy and Chariot to launch a 1 MW solar-powered electrolyzer in the UK, designed in collaboration with UM6P. Additionally, a joint venture between OCP and Australia's Fortescue is set to produce and market green hydrogen, ammonia, and fertilizers, with a dedicated research center based at UM6P.

Both countries are focused on reducing dependence on imported technology, developing homegrown patents and expertise, and capturing greater industrial value from their natural resources. If successful, these initiatives could see South Africa and Morocco not only becoming major hydrogen producers but also exporters of technology and know-how to the rest of Africa and beyond.

