On Friday, 02 August 2024, Notices 5097, 5098 and 5099, were published in Government Gazette No. 51003, in terms of which the Chief Inspector of Mines: Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, issued the following:

The effective date of both guidelines and the guidance note is recorded as Monday, 11 November 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.