On Friday, 02 August 2024, Notices 5097, 5098 and 5099, were published in Government Gazette No. 51003, in terms of which the Chief Inspector of Mines: Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, issued the following:
- a Guideline for a Mandatory Code of Practice for Minimum Standards on Ground Vibrations, Noise, Air-Blast and Flyrock Near Surface Structures and Communities to be Protected;
- a Guidance Note for the Management of GBVF, Safety and Security Challenges for Women in the South African Mining Industry; and
- a Guideline for a Mandatory Code of Practice for a Quality Assurance Programme for a System of Occupational Hygiene and Ventilation Engineering Measurements.
The effective date of both guidelines and the guidance note is recorded as Monday, 11 November 2024.
