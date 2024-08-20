ARTICLE
20 August 2024

South African Mining: New Guidelines Published (Applicable To Workplaces Governed By The Mine Health And Safety Act, 1996)

On Friday, 02 August 2024, Notices 5097, 5098 and 5099, were published in Government Gazette No. 51003, in terms of which the Chief Inspector of Mines: Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, issued the following:

The effective date of both guidelines and the guidance note is recorded as Monday, 11 November 2024.

