Shareholders Of Alpine Select Approve Opting Up

The shareholders of Alpine Select AG (SIX: ALPN), an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG with domicile in Zug, approved the introduction of a statutory opting up provision at the ordinary general meeting held on 28 May 2026. In its order dated 20 May 2026, the Takeover Board had confirmed the validity of the opting-up provision.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal advisor to Alpine Select. The team included Dieter Dubs and Linus Zweifel (both Public M&A) and Philippe Schmid (Notarial Services).