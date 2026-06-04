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4 June 2026

Shareholders Of Alpine Select Approve Opting Up

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Dieter Dubs,Linus Zweifel, and Philippe Schmid
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The shareholders of Alpine Select AG (SIX: ALPN), an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG with domicile in Zug, approved the introduction of a statutory opting up provision at the ordinary general meeting held on 28 May 2026. In its order dated 20 May 2026, the Takeover Board had confirmed the validity of the opting-up provision.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal advisor to Alpine Select. The team included Dieter Dubs and Linus Zweifel (both Public M&A) and Philippe Schmid (Notarial Services). 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Dieter Dubs
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Linus Zweifel
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Philippe Schmid
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