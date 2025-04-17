Ankura CTIX FLASH Update - April 15, 2025

Malware Activity

Evolving Cyber Threats: A Wake-Up Call for Vigilance in a Digital Age

Recent developments in cybersecurity reveal a concerning evolution of cyber threats that demand heightened vigilance from users and developers alike. The Tycoon2FA phishing kit has evolved to effectively target Microsoft 365 users by employing innovative tactics that evade traditional security measures. Recently updated, the kit utilizes multi-factor authentication (MFA) prompts to trick users into revealing sensitive login credentials. The attackers skip the typical initial phishing emails usually associated with such kits, instead directly leading victims to convincing login pages. Meanwhile, recent insights reveal that AI-generated code can inadvertently introduce vulnerabilities in software supply chains due to "hallucinated" dependencies—erroneous code suggestions that appear valid but originate from unverified or nonexistent libraries. This phenomenon raises significant security concerns, as developers may unknowingly incorporate these flawed components, leading to potential exploits. Compounding these issues, in April 2025, researchers uncovered a campaign dubbed "Paper Werewolf," which deploys the sophisticated PowerModul malware—targeting various systems and leveraging advanced evasion techniques. This malware is particularly concerning due to its ability to manipulate system power settings, making detection exceedingly challenging for security protocols. In the healthcare sector, a newly identified malware known as ResolverRat is posing significant threats to healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, exploiting vulnerabilities to infiltrate network systems. This advanced remote access tool allows attackers to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data, potentially compromising patient information and disrupting essential services. These alarming developments underscore the pressing need for robust cybersecurity measures across industries to protect against increasingly sophisticated attacks, stressing that staying informed and vigilant is crucial in safeguarding sensitive data and public trust. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

Pakistan-Linked SideCopy Targeting Railway, Oil, and Gas Industry with New Malware

A threat actor linked to Pakistan has been actively targeting various sectors in India using remote access trojans (RATs) such as Xeno RAT, Spark RAT, and a newly identified malware family called CurlBack RAT. This activity, detected in December 2024, marks an expansion of the group's focus beyond traditional targets like government and defense to include entities in the railway, oil and gas, and external affairs ministries. SideCopy, suspected to be a sub-cluster within Transparent Tribe (APT36), mimics the attack chains of another threat actor, SideWinder, to deliver its payloads. Recently, the group has transitioned from using HTML Application (HTA) files to Microsoft Installer (MSI) packages as their primary staging mechanism, a notable shift in their approach. In previous attacks, SideCopy deployed obfuscated HTA files, a method also employed by SideWinder, leading to the deployment of various malware families including Action RAT, ReverseRAT, Cheex, a USB data siphoner, and the Geta RAT. These tools enable the theft of documents, browser data, and execution of remote commands. The group's latest campaigns demonstrate maturity and sophistication, utilizing email-based phishing with lure documents to distribute malware. These documents range from railway staff holiday lists to cybersecurity guidelines from the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). One cluster of activity targets both Windows and Linux systems, deploying Spark RAT and CurlBack RAT, the latter capable of collecting system information, downloading files, executing commands, elevating privileges, and listing user accounts. Another cluster uses decoy files to initiate multi-step infections that deliver a customized version of Xeno RAT.

Vulnerabilities

Fortinet SSL-VPN Symlink Exploit Allows Attackers to Retain Access Even After Patching

Fortinet has issued an urgent warning about a post-exploitation persistence technique that allows threat actors to retain read-only access to FortiGate VPN devices even after the vulnerabilities used in the original compromise (such as CVE-2022-42475, CVE-2023-27997, and CVE-2024-21762) have been patched. The attackers exploited these flaws to create symbolic links (symlinks) in the language file directories used by the SSL-VPN interface, linking the user file system to the root file system. This modification, which occurs in the user-accessible portion of the system, allows continued access via the public SSL-VPN panel and can persist through software updates without detection. Devices with SSL-VPN disabled are not affected. Fortinet, the French national Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-FR), and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) report that this technique has been used since early 2023 in widespread campaigns, including against critical infrastructure. To address the issue, Fortinet released updates (FortiOS 7.6.2, 7.4.7, 7.2.11, 7.0.17, 6.4.16) that remove the symlinks and prevent such abuse through antivirus detection and SSL-VPN UI changes. Administrators are urged to upgrade immediately, audit device configurations, remediate potentially exposed credentials, and consider temporarily disabling SSL-VPN. Experts warn this incident highlights the growing trend of attackers using rapid post-exploitation backdoors designed to survive patching, upgrades, and even factory resets.

