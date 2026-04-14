Debt Collection Services In Saudi Arabia | Real Costs

Debt recovery in KSA involves more than just persistent follow-up; it depends on knowledge of applicable regulations, cultural norms, and procedural requirements.

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Debt recovery in KSA involves more than just persistent follow-up; it depends on knowledge of applicable regulations, cultural norms, and procedural requirements. For companies seeking to collect overdue payments or foreign entities working on contracts in KSA, the absence of a specific legal strategy may result in wasted time and financial losses.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we provide expert debt collection services, combining legal precision with practical negotiation skills to ensure that your rights are recovered efficiently and in accordance with the law. Before initiating debt collection proceedings, it is essential to understand the actual costs, timelines, and legal implications under the Saudi system.

1. Understanding the debt collection in KSA

The Saudi legal system operates under a unique framework based on Islamic law, supported by modern regulations, including:

Commercial Courts Law (Royal Decree M/93 of 2019)

Civil Transactions Law (Royal Decree M/191 of 2023)

Enforcement Law (Royal Decree M/53 of 2012)

Commercial Papers Law (Royal Decree 37 of 1383 AH)

Each law specifies specific procedures, including legal action filing, judgment enforcement, and debt collection, whether arising from contracts, cheques, or unpaid services.

Basic principle: Saudi courts give priority to documented evidence, so written contracts, invoices, and bank transfers are essential for a successful lawsuit. Verbal promises or informal agreements are not binding.

2. Real costs of debt collection in KSA

Debt collection includes direct legal expenses and indirect operating costs. Understanding these costs helps companies plan properly before taking any legal action.

A. Legal and court costs

Court costs: The cost of filing a business legal action may reach 2.5% of the claim value (up to a maximum of SAR 250,000).

Legal fees: Fees depend on the complexity of the case, the documents required, and the value of the claim; fixed fees or contingency fees are common.

Translation and documentation: All foreign documents must be translated into Arabic by certified translators and notarised.

Enforcement fees: Once the judgment has been issued, the enforcement court imposes a nominal administrative fee for enforcement.

Example: A Riyadh-based company recovered SAR 1.2 million in a contractual dispute. Total legal and court costs amounted to 3.8% of the recovered amount, which is in line with the industry average.

B. Time costs and duration of procedures

Although Saudi courts have become much faster thanks to digitalisation, the entire process may take the following:

Amicable settlement: Two weeks to four weeks.

Litigation before the court: Three to nine months (depending on documentation).

Execution procedures: One to two months after the verdict is issued.

Tip: Providing complete and authenticated documents can reduce the duration of litigation by almost half.

C. Costs of alternative opportunities and reputation

Failure to take prompt action against customers who default on payments can damage your business's cash flow and negotiation position. A prompt and professional approach, backed up by legal notice, often speeds up payment while preserving business relationships.

3. Legal options for debt collection

We adopt a structured three-stage approach designed to maximise recovery and minimise costs.

1. Amicable negotiation

We always begin with settlement efforts to preserve business relationships and avoid litigation costs.

Send formal legal notices in accordance with Saudi law.

Engaging in structured negotiations with debtors.

Drafting and implementing repayment plans or settlement agreements.

Record of success: Over 60% of our cases are resolved amicably before reaching court.

2. Judicial debt collection

If amicable efforts fail, we resort to litigation before the Saudi commercial courts.

Filing a lawsuit supported by contracts, invoices, and correspondence.

Claiming for the principal amount of the debt, interest (if any), and litigation costs.

Request for precautionary measures such as asset freezing or travel bans.

Example: We obtained a court ruling in favour of a Saudi supplier within four months, whereby he recovered the full debt plus legal fees.

3. Enforcement and collection

After obtaining a court judgment or arbitration award, our enforcement team ensures the collection of the due payments through the enforcement court.

Enforcement applications are submitted via the Najiz portal.

Enforcement on bank accounts, real estate, and movable assets.

Approaching the Ministry of Justice and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) to track assets.

Important: Judgments can often be enforced within 30-45 days if the debtors have traceable assets.

4. Costs versus benefits – when is it worthwhile to resort to court?

Before taking any legal action, companies should consider the following:

Debt size: For small debts (less than SAR 100,000), settlement agreements or partial recoveries may be more feasible.

The debtor's solvency: If the debtor lacks assets or active business operations, judicial enforcement may be ineffective.

Impact on reputation: Litigation should be handled with complete confidentiality to avoid affecting existing business relationships.

Return on investment (ROI): The cost of legal proceedings should not exceed 10-15% of the expected recovery amount.

Our approach: We conduct a pre-litigation feasibility review to determine whether resorting to court is financially justified before you incur any expenses.

5. Why Us?

National expertise: Our lawyers in Riyadh are fully licensed to practise before the Saudi courts.

Transparent fees: We offer flexible fee structures, including success-based fee models.

Bilingual legal team: All transactions, contracts, and correspondence are conducted in both Arabic and English.

International experience: We represent Saudi and foreign clients in cross-border debt collection cases.

Ethical and effective practices: We place the utmost importance on professional and legally compliant collection methods to preserve your reputation.

Example: A European investor who owed a Saudi distributor more than 3 million Saudi riyals sought our support and assistance. Within six months, we negotiated a structured repayment plan and the client recovered the full amount without resorting to court proceedings.

6. Common mistakes creditors should avoid

Relying on informal promises without signed contracts.

Postponing legal proceedings, thereby weakening the case or exceeding the statute of limitations.

Failing to verify the authenticity of documents such as copies of account statements, invoices, and powers of attorney.

Resorting to illegal collection agencies – only licensed lawyers are entitled to represent creditors before Saudi courts.

7. Practical tips for efficient recovery

Always ensure that invoices are translated into Arabic, certified and stamped with the company seal. Keep all correspondence documented; emails and letters are acceptable evidence. Send a formal legal notice before filing a lawsuit. Request a promissory note or cheque, whenever possible, for future contracts. Consult a law firm early on to assess the possibility of recovering funds before incurring any costs.

Conclusion

When debt collection in KSA is conducted with legal precision and a clear cost framework, the process becomes disciplined and effective. By understanding the true financial impact before proceeding, companies can move decisively while maintaining stable cash flows and the entity's goodwill.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we combine national expertise with international professional experience to help you collect your debts legally, transparently and cost-effectively.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.