From Smart To Smarter Cities (Video)

Cities are reaching a crisis point. City populations are growing. Citizen satisfaction with government services is weakening.

And net zero deadlines are looming. Cities recognise that their traditional approaches to city planning, development, management and renewal will not get them to their goals in time.

They must become smarter, more integrated, data-driven and enabling.

From smart to smarter cities explores how a focus on becoming more integrated, data-driven and enabling can help city decision-makers, infrastructure leaders and private companies accelerate their smart city agendas.

In this report, professionals from KPMG's global network join with experienced industry and city leaders to unpack these three priorities – integrated, data-driven and enabling – across the lens of the six key challenges facing cities today:

Urban planning, infrastructure and technology

Data and privacy

Transportation and mobility

Sustainability and social equity

Governance and oversight

Funding and financing

