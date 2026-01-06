Best Arbitration Lawyers In Riyadh 2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

As business expands in the KSA and big contracts are executed daily, disputes between parties can arise at any time. It is important to manage disputes quickly, confidentially, and within a strict legal framework. Arbitration is the most effective means of dispute resolution.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm comprises a select group of arbitration lawyers in Riyadh, renowned for their expertise in handling commercial, construction, and investment disputes. Our team draws on an in-depth understanding of Saudi law and extensive experience in international arbitration to ensure that every step, including dispute initiation and enforcement of awards, is handled with utmost professionalism.

If you seek an effective legal resolution to your disputes, choosing a professional arbitration team in Riyadh makes all the difference.

Why is arbitration the best option in the KSA?

The KSA has become the Middle East's most favourable jurisdiction. The KSA's comprehensive legal reforms under Vision 2030 have enhanced dispute resolution mechanisms and positioned Riyadh as a global hub for commercial arbitration.

Advantages of arbitration compared to litigation

Speed: The proceedings are faster than litigation in the courts and are often resolved within months.

The proceedings are faster than litigation in the courts and are often resolved within months. Confidentiality : All meetings, documents, and decisions shall remain confidential.

: All meetings, documents, and decisions shall remain confidential. Flexibility: The parties may choose the arbitrators, the procedure, the governing law, and the language.

The parties may choose the arbitrators, the procedure, the governing law, and the language. Neutrality: Disputes are settled by impartial experts, not government judges.

Disputes are settled by impartial experts, not government judges. Feasibility: The KSA enforces arbitration awards under the New York Convention (1958), which gives awards international recognition.

Whether your dispute involves a local contractor, a foreign investor, or a multinational consortium, arbitration ensures a neutral and professional environment for achieving justice.

Legal basis: Arbitration in Riyadh

The Saudi Arbitration Law was designed to comply with international standards while maintaining its roots in national principles.

1. Arbitration Law (Royal Decree M/34 of 2012)

This law is established on the UNCITRAL Model Law, which guarantees the independence of the parties and gives them complete freedom to choose the arbitration procedure, language of arbitration, and arbitrators.

2. Enforcement Law (Royal Decree M/53 of 2013)

Specialised enforcement courts are established to urgently recognise arbitration awards, ensuring that successful parties can efficiently recover their rights.

3. Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA)

The SCCA n is based in Riyadh and handles domestic and international cases in both Arabic and English. The SCCA's Arbitration Rules (2023) introduced expedited procedures, electronic case management and state-of-the-art digital hearings. This makes Riyadh among the most advanced arbitration hubs in the world.

Our arbitration services in Riyadh

We represent our clients throughout all stages of the arbitration process, including drafting contracts, preparing claims, enforcement and settlement.

1. Drafting and reviewing arbitration clauses

We develop binding and enforceable arbitration clauses in business contracts to avoid any subsequent legal disputes. Each item is custom-designed according to the following:

Business sector and type of contract.

Institutional rules (SCCA), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), UNCITRAL.

Language, location, and governing law.

2. Representation before arbitration tribunals

Our arbitration lawyers in Riyadh represent their clients in proceedings before:

SCCA

ICC

LCIA

CRCICA

Special UNCITRAL Arbitrations

We represent clients in sectors such as construction, energy, logistics, real estate, finance and technology, and always strive to achieve outcomes that protect their commercial interests.

3. Enforcement of arbitration awards

We assist in the recognition and enforcement of domestic and foreign arbitration awards before Saudi enforcement courts. Our lawyers handle all stages of implementation, including Arabic translation and documentation and court filing, to ensure full compliance with Saudi law.

4. Assistance in settlement and mediation

Not all disputes can be resolved through arbitration. We assist our clients in exploring mediation and settlement options under the mediation rules of the SCCA or through private negotiation, reducing cost and time while preserving business relationships.

Case study: Winning in arbitration in a cross-border construction project

A Saudi developer hired Sadany & Partners Law Firm after a dispute arose with a European contractor regarding delays in design and non-execution, worth SAR 25 million.

We filed an arbitration case under the rules of the SCCA in Riyadh.

We appointed a bilingual arbitration panel with engineering and legal expertise.

We submitted detailed claims and technical evidence proving responsibility for the delay.

We obtained a final judgment in favour of our client, covering damages and legal costs.

We executed the ruling within 30 days before the Enforcement Court in Riyadh.

Outcome: Swift, confidential and enforceable justice – achieved through strategic planning and professional advocacy.

Why us?

1. Licensed and certified legal representation

Our lawyers are licensed to plead before Saudi courts and the SCCA, ensuring our clients have full legal authority at every stage of the case.

2. Dual legal expertise

We are trained in both civil and common law systems, enabling us to deal effectively with international disputes.

3. Bilingual representation

All court proceedings, hearings and decisions are conducted in both Arabic and English, ensuring procedural accuracy and legal clarity.

4. Transparent pricing:

We offer fixed or predictable pricing for arbitration cases, giving clients transparent pricing. No hidden fees.

5. A track record of success

We have successfully represented our clients in high-stakes arbitration cases throughout Saudi Arabia and abroad, whether they are SMEs or multinational corporations.

Legal insights 2025

Expansion of the SCCA: New offices in Neom, Jeddah, and Dammam facilitate access to arbitration throughout the KSA.

Digital arbitration: Virtual hearings and e-filing of disputes have become commonplace, making cases faster and more cost-effective.

Arbitration in the public sector: Government contracts increasingly include arbitration clauses to protect investors.

Third-party financing: It is becoming increasingly popular for managing arbitration costs.

Mediation Law (2024): It gives legal enforceability to settlements reached through mediation in the KSA.

Confident Dispute Resolution

Effective arbitration is not just about winning your case; it is also about preserving your reputation, securing your investments and maintaining long-term business partnerships.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we focus on strategy, speed and accuracy. Our arbitration lawyers in Riyadh are renowned for their professionalism, practical approach and proven results in domestic and international cases.

A business dispute in the KSA can seem challenging. However, with the right legal team, it can become a smart chance for a case win.