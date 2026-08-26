Collaboration As The Foundation For The Future Of The Port Of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam is facing one of the most significant transformations in its history. New energy sources, evolving industrial processes and major investments are reshaping the port landscape and will continue to do so in the years ahead. Maintaining international competitiveness while advancing the energy transition requires not only investment in new technologies and infrastructure, but also close collaboration between governments, businesses and knowledge institutions.

In a recent interview with Europoort Kringen, Jan-Willem van Rooij, Partner and Head of the firm's Energy & Infrastructure team, shares his perspective on the developments shaping this transition, including electrification, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and hydrogen infrastructure. The interview also addresses the conditions needed to enable these developments and ensure their succesful implementation. While these developments create significant opportunities for the port and its industrial clusters, they also raise new questions around regulation, investment and cross-sector collaboration.

As a result, the energy transition affects virtually every aspect of infrastructure and project development. From permitting and project structuring to financing, tax matters and project documentation, complex projects increasingly require expertise from multiple disciplines. Through our multidisciplinary approach, we support market participants throughout the entire lifecycle of complex projects, both domestically and internationally.