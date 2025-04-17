ARTICLE
17 April 2025

Injection Capacity In The National Grid Finally Disclosed

MV
Macedo Vitorino

Contributor

Macedo Vitorino logo

Macedo Vitorino was established in 1996, focusing its activity on advising domestic and foreign clients in specific activity sectors, including banking, telecommunications, energy and infrastructures.

Since the incorporation of the firm we have been involved in several high profile transactions in all of the firm's fields of practice, including banking and finance, capital markets, corporate and M&A, etc.. We have also acted on many complex disputes and corporate restructurings.

Macedo Vitorino has strong relationships with many of the leading international firms in Europe, in the United States and in Brazil, which enable us to handle cross-border transactions effectively.

Explore Firm Details
DGEG, the Portuguese energy ministerial authority, has finally started publishing data on electricity injection capacities in the National Transmission Network ("NTN") and the National Distribution Network ("NDT").
Portugal Energy and Natural Resources
João De Macedo Vitorino,Frederico Vidigal, and Rita Saramago

DGEG, the Portuguese energy ministerial authority, has finally started publishing data on electricity injection capacities in the National Transmission Network ("NTN") and the National Distribution Network ("NDT"). As of February 5, this information will be updated quarterly. The first dataset, reflecting figures as of December 31, 2024 is available here.

Although there is capacity that remains unallocated, new license applications for renewables' production to be sold through the grid are currently suspended under Order 27/2020, as amended by Orders 33/2020, 40/2020 and 58/2020.

At present, registration applications are only being accepted for small production units (known as "UPP") that are either experimental or conceptual demonstration projects. These units must be installed in maritime areas, inland waters, or used for green hydrogen production, as specified in Order 58/2020.

The quarterly publication of these data complies with Decree-Law 15/2022, ("SEN Law") which regulates the organization and operation of the National Electricity System, transposing Directive (EU) 2019/944 and Directive (EU) 2018/2018, an thus aligning Portugal's energy policies with European standards.

In fact, DGEG was already required to publish available electricity injection capacities in the national grid – covering the NTN and NDT – on its website: this obligation should have been implemented six months after the SEN Law's enactment on January 15, 2022, with data referencing December 31st of the previous year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of João De Macedo Vitorino
João De Macedo Vitorino
Photo of Frederico Vidigal
Frederico Vidigal
Photo of Rita Saramago
Rita Saramago
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More