Injection Capacity In The National Grid Finally Disclosed

DGEG, the Portuguese energy ministerial authority, has finally started publishing data on electricity injection capacities in the National Transmission Network ("NTN") and the National Distribution Network ("NDT"). As of February 5, this information will be updated quarterly. The first dataset, reflecting figures as of December 31, 2024 is available here.

Although there is capacity that remains unallocated, new license applications for renewables' production to be sold through the grid are currently suspended under Order 27/2020, as amended by Orders 33/2020, 40/2020 and 58/2020.

At present, registration applications are only being accepted for small production units (known as "UPP") that are either experimental or conceptual demonstration projects. These units must be installed in maritime areas, inland waters, or used for green hydrogen production, as specified in Order 58/2020.

The quarterly publication of these data complies with Decree-Law 15/2022, ("SEN Law") which regulates the organization and operation of the National Electricity System, transposing Directive (EU) 2019/944 and Directive (EU) 2018/2018, an thus aligning Portugal's energy policies with European standards.

In fact, DGEG was already required to publish available electricity injection capacities in the national grid – covering the NTN and NDT – on its website: this obligation should have been implemented six months after the SEN Law's enactment on January 15, 2022, with data referencing December 31st of the previous year.

