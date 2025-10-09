Bermuda Insurance: Recent Conference Round-up

August and September were active months for the Conyers Bermuda Insurance practice, with our lawyers engaging across significant industry events. Here are some highlights:

2025 Society of Actuaries Valuation Actuary Meeting

Director Jacqueline King presented alongside the Bermuda Monetary Authority's Deputy Director, Eugene Dimitriou and WTW's Poojan Jitendra Shah at the Society of Actuaries 2025 Valuation Actuary Meeting which was held in Chicago. The panel discussed the latest regulatory changes in Bermuda focusing on the practical implementation of the most recent enhancements to the Bermuda framework as well as future developments which are to be expected. Read more here.

Artemis ILS London

Director Alexandra Macdonald and Senior Associate Lauren Pereira attended the Artemis ILS London conference on 2 September 2025, which highlighted strong momentum in the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market. Key themes included investor demand for diversification, the expanding non-catastrophe ILS market and the need for greater transparency and modernization. Discussions also focused on innovations in deal structures, regulatory developments and improving liquidity and valuation practices to support better investment decisions. Read more here.

AIRROC Education Day

Director Alexandra Macdonald and Senior Associate Lauren Pereira attended the 2025 AIRROC London Education Day which covered recent developments in the US insurance and reinsurance sectors, including topics such as business transfers, parametric insurance, time-limited settlement demands, and nuclear verdicts. Read more here.

Monte Carlo Rendez-Vous de Septembre

Directors Sophia Greaves, Derek Stenson and Alexandra Macdonald spent a busy few days traversing the hills of Monte Carlo, where they met with key players in the property catastrophe insurance market. Conyers was pleased to sponsor a roundtable discussion with Insurance Insider ILS. The team joined a panel of industry leaders to discuss the changing landscape of insurance-linked securities, including increased demand for ILS risk, the potential impact of tariffs and political instability, and continued growth in casualty and cyber. Read more on the roundtable here.

BILTIR Bermuda International Life & Annuity Conference

Directors Sophia Greaves, Chiara Nannini, Jacqueline King, Jennifer Panchaud, and Alexandra Macdonald, as well as Counsel Sarah Lusher attended the 2025 BILTIR conference. Jacqueline King led a thought-provoking panel discussion regarding the dynamics of cross-border life reinsurance and technologist Maurice Conti presented an insightful keynote address regarding the impact of AI. Overall, it was a busy conference, with sessions covering topics of broad and current interest, including the stabilising effect of reinsurance on global risk, the rising importance of private credit, and the critical role that reinsurance plays in closing the retiree protection gap. Finally, we had the pleasure of hosting clients, referral firms and industry stakeholders for our annual long-term (re)insurers lunch. Read more here.

From ILS and legacy to life and annuity business, the conferences showcased the breadth of Conyers' Insurance practice. The team gained valuable insights that strengthen our ability to serve clients across the full spectrum of the industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.