Contract Type F In UAE Real Estate: Seller And Buyer Duties

The real estate market in Dubai is governed by a robust legal framework that ensures transparency and fairness in property transactions. One of the pivotal components of this framework is Contract Type F, which outlines the duties and obligations of the seller and buyer. This article delves into the critical nature of Contract Type F in the UAE, particularly in light of Law No. 13 of 2008, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2020, concerning properties in Dubai under the jurisdiction of Dubai Land (DLD).

Understanding Contract Type (F)

Contract Type F is a legally binding document that provides a protective shield in property transactions between buyers and sellers. It is instrumental in establishing the terms and conditions of the sale, ensuring both parties are safeguarded, and their responsibilities are clearly defined. The contract outlines the sale price, property details, payment terms, and other essential transaction provisions. It also determines the rights and obligations of the buyer and the seller, thereby providing a sense of security. Moreover, it reserves the rights of the brokers of the parties.

The contract type (F) also assigns the date of the transfer of ownership from the seller to the buyer and the date of the buyer's fulfilment of the property's price. It includes important provisions concerning the price and the dates of transfers in addition to the Jurisdiction clause, which determines which forum the litigants will go to in case of any dispute that might arise out of the contract.

Duties and Obligations of the Seller

Disclosure of Information: The seller is entrusted with the crucial duty of providing accurate and complete information about the property, including any encumbrances, liens, or defects. This obligation is not just a formality, but a key aspect that ensures transparency and equips the buyer with the necessary knowledge to make an informed decision, thereby preventing future disputes.

Transfer of Title: Upon receipt of the agreed purchase price, the seller transfers the property title to the buyer. This transfer must be conducted through the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to ensure legality.

Maintenance and Handover: The seller must maintain the property in the agreed condition until the handover date. Any damages or deterioration should be rectified before the property is handed over to the buyer.

Duties and Obligations of the Buyer

Payment of Purchase Price: The buyer must pay the purchase price according to the agreed-upon terms in the contract. This payment schedule is usually defined in instalments, culminating in the final payment upon transfer of title.

Payment of Registration Fees: The buyer is responsible for paying the registration fees to the DLD. These fees are necessary for the legal transfer of property ownership.

Inspection and Due Diligence: Before finalizing the purchase, the buyer should conduct thorough inspections and due diligence on the property. This includes verifying the property's legal status, physical condition, and any existing liabilities.

U Terms: If the purchase is financed through a mortgage, the buyer must comply with the terms and conditions set by the lending institution. This includes timely payments and fulfilling any additional requirements stipulated by the lender.

Legal Framework: Law No. 13 of 2008 and Law No. 19 of 2020

Law No. 13 of 2008, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2020, provides a comprehensive legal structure for property transactions in Dubai. Key provisions relevant to Contract Type F include:

Registration of Property Transactions: All property transactions must be registered with the DLD to be legally binding. This requirement ensures transparency and protects the rights of both parties.

Escrow Accounts: The law mandates using escrow accounts for off-plan property sales. This measure protects the buyer's funds and ensures they are explicitly used for the development project.

Dispute Resolution: The law outlines mechanisms for resolving disputes arising from property transactions. These include mediation and arbitration, which provide a structured approach to conflict resolution.

Protection of Buyer's and seller's rights: Under Contract Type F, the terms and conditions regarding the rights of the seller and buyer when the buyer revokes the deal are outlined to protect both parties. If the buyer revokes the agreement, the seller is typically entitled to retain any deposit paid by the buyer as compensation for potential losses or damages incurred due to the cancellation. Additionally, the seller may have the right to seek further damages if the revocation leads to significant financial harm or if the contract includes specific penalty clauses for breach. On the other hand, the buyer's right to revoke the deal may be subject to conditions, such as a cooling-off period during which they can cancel without penalty. However, if the buyer revokes outside these conditions, they may forfeit their deposit. Depending on the contract terms, they could be liable for the same amount of the deposit to be paid to the seller. Both parties' specific rights and obligations can vary based on the exact wording of the contract and applicable UAE laws.

Conclusion

Contract Type F is a fundamental element in property transactions in Dubai, establishing clear duties and obligations for sellers and buyers. The legal framework provided by Law No. 13 of 2008, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2020, further strengthens the real estate market's integrity and transparency. Understanding these duties and obligations is crucial for anyone involved in property transactions in Dubai, ensuring a smooth and legally compliant process. As the real estate market evolves, adherence to these legal standards will remain essential for maintaining trust and stability in the sector.

