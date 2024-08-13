ARTICLE
13 August 2024

Upgrading To A Smart City: Adopting The Urbanism Code

SA
Schoenherr Attorneys at Law

Contributor

Schoenherr Attorneys at Law logo
We are a full-service law firm with a footprint in Central and Eastern Europe providing local and international companies stellar advice. As the go-to legal advisor for complex commercial matters in the region, Schoenherr aims to use its proximity to industry leaders, in developing practical solutions for future challenges. We keep a close eye on trends and developments, which enables us to provide high quality legal advice that is straight to the point.
Explore
The smart city concept has been a topic of much debate and several legal instruments, such as the New Leipzig Charter or the Pact of Amsterdam.
Romania Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Mădălina Mitan
Photo of Alexandra Huza
Photo of Florina Chirilă
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The smart city concept has been a topic of much debate and several legal instruments, such as the New Leipzig Charter or the Pact of Amsterdam. Nevertheless, robust legal support from the Romanian government is needed to transpose the European decisions and to narrow the gap between innovative ideas and their implementation.

A smart city means technologies that facilitate everyday life, with plenty of green and efficient spaces. Many recent worldwide regulations focus on climate-related aspects. For smart cities to work in Romania, new legislative provisions are needed, including in relation to urban planning.

Romania's urban planning legislation has undergone many changes, leading to fragmentation and incoherence. The poor correlation of normative acts, legislative voids, open-ended provisions and deficient legislative techniques have necessitated the launch of the Land Development, Urban Planning and Construction Code project (the "Code"), which aims to unite the provisions of several normative acts.

Inspired by new regulations promoting the "15-minute city", the Code stipulates that public authorities are obliged to create new green spaces and to ensure access to them within a maximum of 15 minutes' walk from living areas.

The Romanian Government also recently adopted the National Integrated Urban Development Strategy for resilient, green, inclusive and competitive cities 2022-2035, comprising measures for improving the quality of the urban environment through public space planning and the development of green space networks.

In recent years, AI, IoT, digitalisation and the introduction of new technologies have all played a major role in changing the paradigm in Romania. To keep up to date, the Code introduces new IT platforms intended to ensure the operational activity of local public administration and the digital integration of spatial planning and urban planning documentation and construction works authorisation.

Although there is a long way to go before smart cities come to Romania, the systematisation of its legislation by simplifying the legislative framework is a big step forward, enabling more sustainable urban development. While further amendments are certainly expected, the hope is that the Code will be adopted in 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mădălina Mitan
Mădălina Mitan
Photo of Alexandra Huza
Alexandra Huza
Photo of Florina Chirilă
Florina Chirilă
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More